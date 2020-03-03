National Careers Week – what do you know about the choices out there for you?

 
Login / Register Subscribe Now
The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers
The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers
Vocational Pedagogy #1 Despite Brian Simon’s question that ...

Read more

Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood or Misdiagnosed?
Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood or Misdiagnosed?
Leading into International Women’s day #IWD2020 on the 8th M...

Read more

The End of the Education Factory
The End of the Education Factory
Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Emerging Talent at MyKin...

Read more

What can be done about the specific cyber-risks faced by the education sector?
What can be done about the specific cyber-risks faced by the education sector?
From strength to weakness: How sprawling networks pose a #cy...

Read more

End-point assessment is a key feature of the reformed apprenticeship system
End-point assessment is a key feature of the reformed apprenticeship system
Help Us Improve #Apprenticeship External Quality Assurance #...

Read more

Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall, retention, comprehension and motivation
Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall, retention, comprehension and motivation
RETRIEVAL PRACTICE IN ACTION: So what is retrieval prac...

Read more

Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and build a ‘can do attitude’ has a profound impact
Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and build a ‘can do attitude’ has a profound impact
#Skills2030 - Now is the time to provide young people with t...

Read more

Some practical ways to ensure apprentices make progress in learning
Some practical ways to ensure apprentices make progress in learning
Managing learning and progress in #apprenticeships Followin...

Read more

The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers
Where have all the girls gone? Missed, Misunderstood...
The End of the Education Factory
What can be done about the specific cyber-risks...
End-point assessment is a key feature of the...
Four retrieval practice activities to aid learner recall,...
Helping young people develop an enterprising mindset and...
Some practical ways to ensure apprentices make progress...

FE Voices

Term time only contract: Full-time holiday pay for term-time work?

The implications of Brazel v The Harpur Trust on part-year employees’ holiday entitlement In Brazel v The Harper Trust, the Court of Appeal decided that a teacher engaged on a term time only contract was entitled...

What should we do if we suspect a member of staff or student has coronavirus?

Joanne Mosele, Senior Associate Solicitor, Irwin Mitchell

Coronavirus: Your questions answered 1. What restrictions have the government put in place for people who have travelled to/from an ‘at risk’ country? Current guidance recommends that if the country (or province) falls into Category 1...

Sector News Latest

Joe Crossley, CEO, Qube Learning

#NationalCareersWeek – What do you know about the choices out there for you?

Learning Curve Group Building

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year

Coronavirus

Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns

Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start

Former tennis star raises mental health awareness

Former tennis star raises mental health awareness

More people over the age of 50 are changing their jobs than ever before

Exeter College Student Accepted at Prestigious American University

Exeter College Student Accepted at Prestigious American University

Managing risks to the smooth running of exams and assessments should there be a widespread outbreak of Coronavirus

Featured Articles

Dr Sai Loo, UCL Institute of Education, University College London

The occupational pedagogy of FE teachers

Mar 03, 2020 / Featured Article

Vocational Pedagogy #1 Despite Brian Simon’s question that he posed in 1981, ‘Why no pedagogy in England?’ this question had not been adequately addressed regarding vocational pedagogy. So this series of three articles seeks to address vocational pedagogy (Loo, 2018) regarding conceptual framework and application to teaching. This first article offers a unique...

Video and Podcasts

SERC Showcases Science for local Schools…

Mar 02, 2020 / FE Video

@S_ERC welcomed pupils from local primary schools to the College to experience a range of topical applications during @NISciFest  Karen Orme, Deputy Head of School of Applied Science at SERC said, “We were delighted to take part in NI Science Festival which has become an integral part of the science calendar...

View all videos

Sector News

Joe Crossley, CEO, Qube Learning

#NationalCareersWeek – What do you kno…

Mar 03, 2020 / Sector News

89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting their #career again say @QubeLearning With the traditional route into education still prevalent, university is a great way of being educated in a subject of your choice but once finished, it can result in an epic mountainous fee that can...

FE Events

View All Events

Details
Hits: 142
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

National Careers Week – what do you know about the choices out there for you?

March 2020

With the traditional route into education still prevalent, university is a great way of being educated in a subject of your choice but once finished, it can result in an epic mountainous fee that can take many years to say farewell to. However, other ways of gaining knowledge through further education, like Apprenticeships, is a valuable consideration that enables people to learn whilst earning, allowing them to refine their skills or help them embark on something new that adds substance to their professional experience and CV.

Joe Crossley, CEO of leading national training provider, works with many individuals and businesses who have seen the impact that less traditional routes, in the form of Apprenticeships (and Traineeships), can have on people and believes that they are life changing. He says, ‘amazingly 89% of our employers say they'd do an Apprenticeship if they were starting their career again’.

This National Careers Week, Joe offers his insight into what Apprenticeships are and what the benefits are -

  • An Apprenticeship is a 16+ programme for people that know what type of work they want to do but need skills, knowledge and experience in the workplace.
  • An Apprenticeship is designed to enhance your level of competency and confidence, allowing you to upskill within your current role by developing your practical skills and knowledge
  • Apprenticeships offer you a practical alternative to university and a fast route into a career of your choice. They provide you with several great tangible benefits whether you are someone who has just left school or college.
  • They can lead to pretty much any type of career and is a great way for someone to work their way up in an industry. Some of the sectors Apprenticeships cover include: 
  • Digital and technology
  • Clinical care and nursing
  • Warehousing and transport
  • Retail and customer service
  • Financial management and accountancy
  • Building and all associated ‘Trades’
  • Administration and HR
  • Catering and hospitality
  • Apprenticeships start at level 2 and they go up to a level 7. The levels in between are suitable for different stages of experience:
  • Level 2 would be a first line job; there are often large volumes of people working at this level in an organisation
  • Level 3 is for more senior people, team leaders, people with a lot of experience and those in a job with higher technical skills 
  • Level 4 is the first of two levels known as Higher Apprenticeships and these are for junior and middle managers
  • Level 5 is the second of the Higher Apprenticeships and would be suitable for more experienced and higher-level managers, such as senior managers and executive managers
  • Levels 6 & 7 are Degree level Apprenticeships and suitable for business leaders and managers working at a high level within an organisation
  • All Apprenticeships have English and maths included
  • An Apprenticeship is a real job which last for the duration of the Apprenticeship and very often continue afterwards
  • An Apprenticeship is recognised by employers as a mark of high quality and consistent training, having an Apprenticeship helps young people to secure employment. It’s also a very good steppingstone to progress to the next level either with another Apprenticeship at a higher level or other training programmes
  • You get paid while on an Apprenticeship and this applies to all levels. If you want to progress to Degree level you can do so whilst in work, earning a wage and without the worry of leaving university in debt due to fees and loans – it’s a win-win for Apprenticeships
  • When you’re applying for an Apprenticeship., it’s important to have an up to date CV and one that’s relevant to the job you’re applying for. Also, be reactive to any emails or calls that companies make, if you don’t respond – they will stop calling! If you get a phone interview, make sure you’re in a quiet area and confirm attendance to face to face interviews if requested
  • When creating your CV, don’t lie! Always be honest. There is a high risk you will get found out and sometimes your time out of work is what makes you interesting. Were you travelling? maybe volunteering? You are who you are and that is what makes you unique

Finally, whatever your experience, whether it be heavier on work experience, an Apprenticeship (or Traineeship) over academia such as college or university, remember both are respected. Be proud of who you are and what you have to offer, show courage and confidence in your abilities and this in turn will result in professional and personal success.

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) training provider and works with hundreds of employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of learners. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, either as a learner or an employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

Find out how an Apprenticeship or Traineeship could kick-start your career or contribute to your organisation by contacting the training experts at Qube Learning.   

Email:  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone:  01235 833838 

Website:  www.qube-learning.co.uk

 

Advertisement

Chinese students learn about childcare in the UK
Exclusive Articles
Chinese students spent two weeks in Cambridge thanks to a pioneering l

You may also be interested in these articles:

Chinese students learn about childcare in the UK
Exclusive Articles
Chinese students spent two weeks in Cambridge thanks to a pioneering l

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page