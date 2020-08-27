 
Login / Register Subscribe Now
Build Back (Better)
Build Back (Better)
What a year. In 2020 every training provider has jumped thro...

Read more

College marketing across the digital divide
College marketing across the digital divide
Addressing #DigitalPoverty before the learning proces...

Read more

Global Educational Policies must be underpinned by new social contracts and a renewed emphasis on ethics
Global Educational Policies must be underpinned by new social contracts and a renewed emphasis on ethics
The impact of the #G20 2020, on Global Educational Policies&...

Read more

Urgently needed: employability and skills collaboration with business at the heart
Urgently needed: employability and skills collaboration with business at the heart
The Work and Pensions Select Committee’s Inquiry DWP’s Prepa...

Read more

Apprenticeship policy in England ‘requires improvement’
Apprenticeship policy in England ‘requires improvement’
Hundreds of delegates recently attended the Future of Appren...

Read more

We need College Networks to help agree investment in the skills for tomorrow
We need College Networks to help agree investment in the skills for tomorrow
The @AoC_info FE Summit and the launch of the England report...

Read more

How CV-19 is shaping new edtech trends
How CV-19 is shaping new edtech trends
Since March this year, we’ve seen the edtech landscape trans...

Read more

Supporting students into the real world of work
Supporting students into the real world of work
 As we head towards the end of 2020 (most of us with a ...

Read more

Build Back (Better)
College marketing across the digital divide
Global Educational Policies must be underpinned by new...
Urgently needed: employability and skills collaboration with business...
Apprenticeship policy in England ‘requires improvement’
We need College Networks to help agree investment...
How CV-19 is shaping new edtech trends
Supporting students into the real world of work...

FE Voices

A whole society project: The importance of establishing a vison that is ‘more than education’

Dr Ann Limb CBE DL Chair of the UK Innovation Corridor

5 out of 5: Five reflections on what I’ve learned from participating in the five FED virtual round table series by Dr. Ann Limb  Some might think FED is just a ‘talking shop’ – a range...

The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers

NCFE - Go the distance podcast

Philip Le Feuvre (@NCFE’s Director of Strategy, Policy and Insight) and Michael Lemin (Senior Policy Specialist) are joined by Becci Newton (Institute for @EmploymentStudies) and Kathleen Henehan (@ResolutionFoundation) to discuss the scale of the challenge...

Sector News Latest

Members of the Coventry Crimson team

Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team

Pencils

Universities UK calls for urgent action on racial harassment in higher education

David Hughes - AoC

Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs won’t work without immediate boost to adult funding

#jobready

Are You Job Ready?

Cindy Rampersaud Senior Vice President for BTEC and Apprenticeships

11th Annual BTEC Awards launch to celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners and educators around the world

Luke Sibieta

New EPI analysis comparing UK school attendance in November

Four @bartonpeveril students have been selected for ambassador roles in the Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport Leadership Academy

Barton Peveril's Association of Colleges Sports Leaders

corona

Minister backs college teacher skills to help pandemic-proof digital education

Featured Articles

Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training

Build Back (Better)

Nov 24, 2020 / Featured Article

What a year. In 2020 every training provider has jumped through hoops to ensure that learners can keep learning, and complete their studies wherever possible. Ofqual and the ESFA have been slow to react, leaving thousands of learners unable to complete their studies since CAG was removed at the end...

Video and Podcasts

NCFE - Go the distance podcast

The scale of the challenge for adult job…

Nov 24, 2020 / Podcasts

Philip Le Feuvre (@NCFE’s Director of Strategy, Policy and Insight) and Michael Lemin (Senior Policy Specialist) are joined by Becci Newton (Institute for @EmploymentStudies) and Kathleen Henehan (@ResolutionFoundation) to discuss the scale of the challenge for adult job seekers. They take a closer look at the accompanying statistics, the action taken...

View all videos

Sector News

Members of the Coventry Crimson team

Gaming success for Coventry College Espo…

Nov 24, 2020 / Sector News

@CoventryCollege’s Esports team is celebrating after finishing second in a national tournament featuring 70 teams. A group of the College’s Games Design students - known as the Coventry Crimson - narrowly missed out on glory in the finals of the Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle 2020. The tournament saw...

FE Events & Webinars This Month

Home Learning

84% of schools with the poorest children…

Nov 23, 2020 / Home Learning

#DigitalPoverty - @TeachFirst calls on large businesses and government to close the digital divide  Four out of five (84%)* schools with the poorest pupils do not have enough devices and internet access to ensure all self-isolating pupils can keep learning, a new survey from the education charity Teach First has revealed. This...

Details
Hits: 1486

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Rodrigo Rodríguez, CEO and founder of Odilo

Rodrigo Rodríguez, CEO and founder of Odilo, discusses why the Netflixisation of academia will shape the #FutureofLearning and how unlimited #LearningEcosystems are the most viable environment for academic progress.

In early 2020, global learning was catapulted into an online only environment and one of the biggest immediate concerns was access. How can we create equality and maintain high standards in education by making digital content readily accessible and affordable to all?

Online learning platforms can be heralded as the saviour of the sector, but only if they offer relevant functionalities and are properly implemented. We must also think about how we can tailor to individual learners needs rather than to the collective.

Unlimited learning ecosystems

To achieve this, you must put the user at the heart and not adopt a ‘one size fits all’ approach. It’s imperative that institutions adopt intelligent content platforms to create customised, unlimited learning experiences that adapt to the user. It’s not enough to purely host content online. By utilising data-driven, AI powered solutions, the experience can be personalised, offering unlimited learning possibilities. This is where the Netflixisation of academia notion comes into play or what I like to call, an unlimited learning ecosystem, if you will.

Customised ‘Netflix’ learning experiences

The key is to utilise integrated technology to create unlimited learning ecosystems and to provide intelligent ‘Netflix’ style experiences that are tailored to the learner. This can be achieved by customising the design and management of certified learning paths, learning clubs, reading plans, onboarding plans and communities. For example, students can exchange their opinions online using learning clubs, collaborative virtual spaces, in which it is possible to stimulate the mind with exercises and questions about the title being studied and exchange opinions and experiences with classmates, the teacher and even special experts such as the author of a book, audiobook or title in any format.

Then the ‘Netflix’ experience as a service element provides personalised new content suggestions, learning campaigns, contests and notifications. The best thing about these learning platforms is that they are personalised so each student has a different homepage with recommended titles and learning paths designed for their learning needs.

For example, maybe one student has “The Wolf of Wall Street” in her recommended carousel, but a fellow classmate doesn’t see that title when they log in, since it does not fit with their interests and consumption habits.

Accessibility

We must not forget, it is important that all platforms are inclusive for all, especially for learners with special educational needs. Those who have learning difficulties or reduced visual abilities should have a learning experience suited to their needs. For example, each electronic textbook can be listened to and offer technology developed especially for easier reading for people with dyslexia or difficulties for reading and learning. These technologies can be used at any time, from anywhere and on all devices, both online and offline.

Growing Level 4 and 5 Technical Education from a small-scale to large-scale system
FE Voices
New @CForLearning paper on moving from small-scale to large scale part
Invest Â£5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold
People will lose jobs, and find their skills are no longer in demand, but hope is on the horizon
FE Voices
The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers As we approach the fe

Moving forward into the new world

What this pandemic has taught us is to quickly react and actually act. Now fully submerged into an online world, people have had the opportunity to trial many digital platforms and see the tremendous benefits they have to offer.

If we democratize quality educational content and provide personalised platforms for different kinds of institutions like governments, libraries, schools, universities and corporates, the learning journey will become unique with a frictionless user experience. The platform can be tailored by the organisation for their specific requirements. And the AI capabilities mean that the platform is also learning too, always aggregating data, to suggest the best content for the user. This will revolutionise learning behaviours.

Equality in education is paramount and as a blended learning environment looks imminent. Online, intelligent platforms tailored to the individual will continue to prevail due to the learner’s thirst for Netflix style experiences.

Rodrigo Rodríguez, CEO and founder of Odilo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning doesn’t stop when we leave the classroom: Finding opportunities to grow and practice skills at work
FE Voices
Today, incoming changes and recent disruption are highlighting the cri
London South East Colleges’ response to The Independent Commission on the College of the Future report
FE Voices
The Independent Commission on the College of the Future (@CollegeComm)
Growing Level 4 and 5 Technical Education from a small-scale to large-scale system
FE Voices
New @CForLearning paper on moving from small-scale to large scale part
Invest £5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold
Gavin Williamson's speech at the AoC's FE Summit 2020
FE Voices
Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) gave an address the Association of
People will lose jobs, and find their skills are no longer in demand, but hope is on the horizon
FE Voices
The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers As we approach the fe
Working hard to safeguard sufficient validity in assessments but also keeping at heart the student perspective
FE Voices
Dame Glenys Stacey @Ofqual's speech to the Association of Colleges' (@
A whole society project: The importance of establishing a vison that is ‘more than education’
FE Voices
5 out of 5: Five reflections on what I’ve learned from participating
The heart of employability services and why technology hasn't transformed services.....yet!
FE Voices
The world is changing. I want to look beyond the immediate impact of C
Turf wars, new providers and spending reviews
FE Voices
This is an extract from a speech delivered by Nick Hillman, @HEPI_News
The Governments apprentice Levy should be revised so that it actually helps young people
FE Voices
With growing rates of unemployment amongst the young the Government sh
Unconditional Uni Offers Damage Workplace Diversity
FE Voices
Reform is needed in the way in which students are allocated university

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 12 minutes ago

Online workshops: Safeguarding essentials (11 & 18 Feb 2021)

If you are a Designated Safeguarding Officer, we would encourage you to book onto both sessions. You can do so at a reduced rate below. Workshop 1:...

  • Thursday, 11 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
Oxbridge
Oxbridge has published a new article: Are You Job Ready? 53 minutes ago
Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team 1 hour 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5130)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page