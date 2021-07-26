 
The importance of digital literacy in academic progress
One of the biggest impacts the pandemic has had on education...

Assessment – Time for a rethink? In discussion with Kate Green MP
The UK’s examination system has long been untenable, with Co...

Lifelong learning – skills for a sustainable future
It is an undeniable fact that ongoing training and developme...

Why are we teaching coding all wrong?
For the last decade, the government, media and businesses ha...

How to tackle and reduce drop-out rates in FE... and life
On average, six out of every 100 students drop out of their ...

The essential role Degree Apprentices play in productivity
IfATE Degree Apprenticeship Consultation – An Approach that ...

Incentivising employers to invest in skills for a strong and sustainable recovery
The labour market is showing signs of recovery as the econom...

The bubble system has ended: What do education providers need to do now?
#FreedomDay: Change of Covid-19 restrictions  The gove...

Universities and Colleges are betting on the ‘bots’ to beat the Covid pinch

Ciara MaCooey, Managing Director of Automation at Foundry4

Universities and Colleges up and down the country are facing a watershed moment. A rapid transition to online learning against a backdrop of financial insecurity has contributed to a testing year for the sector.  Although there...

Now is the time for apprenticeships to shine and help us build back better

Candace Miller, Managing Director at SFJ Awards

The annual report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships (@ApprenticeAPPG) this week calls on government to increase up take and improve delivery of apprenticeships, as well as ensure better access to apprenticeships for both...

Boost for Welsh media industry with £22.2m innovation funding

Leeds City College supports youth social action training

Jo Grady

UCU responds to reports of compulsory vaccines for students

College upskill local electricians in the installation of EV charging equipment

Leicester College Campus

New T Level courses at Leicester College allow employers to claim £1,000 for every student on industrial placement

Sean Cosgrove

Lifetime reaffirms its mission to improve access to life-changing skills training while fuelling business growth

York St John University to create 129 new police recruits through partnership

Anne Longfield

Former Children’s Commissioner joins Northern Powerhouse Partnership

Ciara MaCooey, Managing Director of Automation at Foundry4

Universities and Colleges are betting on…

Jul 26, 2021 / Featured Voices

Universities and Colleges up and down the country are facing a watershed moment. A rapid transition to online learning against a backdrop of financial insecurity has contributed to a testing year for the sector.  Although there is no quick fix for alleviating the impact that Covid has had on universities and...

Level 3 quals review outcome: what next?…

Jul 16, 2021 / Podcasts

During this week’s show, Presenter, Tom Bewick focusses on the Post-16 review of qualifications at Level 3 and the recent Skills for Success report from The Open University and Be the Business. Tom kicks of the show with a 1-2-1 interview with Chief Executive of VTCT and Federation of Awarding Bodies co-chair, Alan...

Boost for Welsh media industry with £22.2m innovation funding

Jul 26, 2021 / Sector News

Two thousand new jobs could be created across the Cardiff capital region, as the UK government today (22 July) awarded £22.2 million to media.cymru to make the region a global hub for media innovation and production. Led by Cardiff University (@cardiffuni), media.cymru brings together 24 media production, broadcast, technology, university and...

Students confirm they will be renting fo…

Jun 11, 2021 / Student View

Only My Share flags up growing concern, as 1 in 5 guarantors baulk at rent responsibility  Rent arrears protection service Only My Share has reported a 38% month-on-month uplift in sales, as confidence returns to the student rental market once more. Students confirming that they will be renting for the 2021/22...

According to 2019 figures from the UK Government, there are now just over a million women (1,019,400) in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) workforce. This translates to an increase of more than 350,000 women (24%) entering these areas of work. While this may be encouraging to hear, there is still a long way to go for gender equality in these male-dominated industries.

2020’s target was hit. 2030’s target of 1.5 million women in STEM occupations would see 30% of this workforce filled by women. According to the Harvard University Institute of Politics, 30% is the ‘critical mass’ level where a minority group of women would have the ability to influence real change.

In a post-pandemic, post-Brexit world, women in STEM have become more important than ever. These two events have highlighted issues within these sectors which we will look at here.

Exasperated inequality

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the world in many different ways – one being unravelling the limited progress we had made towards gender equality over the last couple of decades. While research has reported that men are more susceptible to severe effects of COVID-19, the financial and social toll is paid by more women. Women in insecure, informal, and lower-paid jobs experienced more loss of employment. Furthermore, Black, Asian, and ethnic minority women were hit hardest by job cuts.

Working in STEM, you’re likely to have a high-paid job. There is a lot of growth in these jobs as well as high employment rates for graduates and being revolutionised by technology. Women are at a disadvantage by being underrepresented in some of the most lucrative and secure industries.

According to the UN’s report, Policy Brief: The Impact of COVID-19 on Women:

“Across the globe, women earn less, save less, hold less secure jobs, are more likely to be employed in the informal sector. They have less access to social protections and are the majority of single-parent households. Their capacity to absorb economic shocks is therefore less than that of men.” 

Diverse perspectives

Melinda Gates (@melindagates), renowned philanthropist and former general manager at Microsoft, said:

“Innovation happens when we approach urgent challenges from every different point of view. Bringing women and underrepresented minorities into the field guarantees that we see the full range of solutions to the real problems that people face in the world.”

The pandemic taught us that empathetic, reactive, and agile leadership was essential to help curb the spread of the virus. Legislation brought in by female prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern helped stamp out the virus across the entire country. It has been reported that female leaders have handled the pandemic crisis well.

Now more than ever it is important to have a female point of view in the workplace, not just in politics and running countries, but in industries where women are underrepresented. Women can bring diverse and fresh perspectives to male-dominated fields, creating a better platform for innovation, creativity, and decision-making.

Embracing and encouraging women in STEM

Glass ceilings can be one of the primary reasons why women shy away from degrees and occupations in STEM. Throughout their education, girls are systematically drawn away from science and math courses, which discourages them from pursuing opportunities and training to enter these fields professionally.

We can encourage women to pursue STEM by:

  1. Exposing girls to STEM material and introduce female role models in these industries at a young age 
  2. Encourage participation in STEM programmes through funding and ambassadors
  3. Break down stereotypes around male and female careers.

It’s important we open doors for women into STEM to not only benefit the industry but to create better opportunities for both women and the world. If you’re interested in pursuing STEM courses at university but have already applied for another course, explore your options; from Clearing in Edinburgh to apprenticeships in Newcastle.

