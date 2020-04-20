 
Exemplar Education

LEARNING IN LOCKDOWN - @ExemplarEduc announces huge rise in online learning  

  • Exemplar Education has announced huge growth in online lessons after offering its maths programme for free to families during lockdown.  
  • 9,200 families have signed-up for free to Exemplar Education’s home-based maths programme in just three weeks following the closure of schools across the UK 
  •  Mathsforfree.co.uk gives families free access to video tutorials, personalised study plans, exercises and assessments following the closure of schools across the UK 
  • 176,059 lessons have been completed on the learning platform in April so far with young learners achieving an average pass mark of 95.7%

Steve O’Hara, Programme Director at Exemplar Education says,

Children’s education has always been at the heart of what Exemplar Education does. In this time of disruption it was hugely important for us to help in any way we can, and offering our maths programme for free was a no brainer. We are extremely pleased to see so many families taking us up on the offer and are glad that we have been able to give children and families some sense of normality and structure during this time.”

