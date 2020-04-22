Oxbridge Bursary Fund Extended To £60,000 After Phenomenal Demand

 
Welcome on Board Flight FE - Destination the Home Office
Welcome on Board Flight FE - Destination the Home Office
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard Flight #FE with the se...

Employers stepping up to support young people #LearninginLockdown
Employers stepping up to support young people #LearninginLockdown
Over the last three years, employers have supported young pe...

International partnerships to create opportunity in the post-coronavirus world
International partnerships to create opportunity in the post-coronavirus world
We are living in challenging times and there is no doubt tha...

Making a commitment to be held accountable for meaningful change
Making a commitment to be held accountable for meaningful change
@CityandGuilds Groups's very own interpretation of the ...

The importance of Resilience - Is Self-Isolation The Real Test?
The importance of Resilience - Is Self-Isolation The Real Test?
On Friday March 20th 2020, like many other educational estab...

Universities must equip their students to operate in a data-driven business landscape
Universities must equip their students to operate in a data-driven business landscape
As we enter a new decade, it’s truer than ever that data wil...

How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships delivery and the End Point Assessment process?
How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships delivery and the End Point Assessment process?
How has world of #remote education delivery changed, but sti...

Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to COVID 19
Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to COVID 19
#LoveOurColleges - Colleges sit between students and employe...

Colleges have a civic responsibility to support our community in any way we can

@BordersCollege – at the heart of the Borders community: Reflections on the current COVID-19 crisis At Borders College, we pride ourselves on being a cornerstone of our community and in these extraordinary times, I have never...

The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation

@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resources to help schools and parents make the most of opportunities for online #HomeLearning  Pupils can learn through remote teaching, but there are some key steps to take to...

Half a million vulnerable children are not attending school

Half a million vulnerable children are not attending school

News: FutureLearn Schools to give students aged 13-18 free access to online courses

FutureLearn Schools to give students aged 13-18 free access to online courses

SERC's Driving to Success Set to Continue

Oxbridge Bursary Fund Extended To £60,000 After Phenomenal Demand

Government launches plan to tackle loneliness during coronavirus lockdown

Government launches #LetsTalkLoneliness plan to support wellbeing during coronavirus lockdown

5,000 apprentices – and counting!

Imperial's Global Online MBA ranks 1st in UK in QS rankings

FE success at the inaugural Next Tourism Generation Student Awards Wales

Colleges have a civic responsibility to …

Apr 22, 2020 / FE Voices

@BordersCollege – at the heart of the Borders community: Reflections on the current COVID-19 crisis At Borders College, we pride ourselves on being a cornerstone of our community and in these extraordinary times, I have never been more cognisant of our civic responsibility to support our community in any way we...

Grading in 2020 - information for studen…

Apr 16, 2020 / FE Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjhzvVOai8w Information for students expecting GCSE, AS or A level results in summer 2020. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/ofqual

Half a million vulnerable children are not attending school

Half a million vulnerable children are n…

Apr 22, 2020 / Sector News

Following the news that almost half a million vulnerable children (who have been allocated emergency school places to keep them safe during the pandemic) did not attend school last week, Justin Reilly, former teacher and CEO at safeguarding specialist Impero Software, says that safeguarding was perhaps overlooked when schools closed, but that there...

News: FutureLearn Schools to give students aged 13-18 free access to online courses

FutureLearn Schools to give students age…

Apr 22, 2020 / Home Learning

@FutureLearn for Schools will be available for free from May until September 2020 to every eligible student in the UK and Ireland, and will be rolled out globally in due course  FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform, is announcing the launch of FutureLearn Schools, a new initiative that gives millions of...

Only a month after Oxbridge launched their £35,000 bursary, high demand has seen the Birmingham based distance learning provider dig deep and increase the funding to £60,000.

Students across the country have already benefited from Oxbridge’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with many opting to: 

  • Increase their functional skills to assist with re-employment
  • Gain qualifications to help others with their mental health
  • Use this time to build the skills to start their own business

London, Birmingham, Newcastle Upon Tyne and Bristol are just some of the enrolment hotspots, supporting Oxbridge’s ethos of any room, anywhere being a class room. Pyjamas are optional!

“It’s our responsibility and attitude as a college to help people change their lives for the better. We hope this funding continues to help those in need attain the qualifications for re-employment, taking the opportunity for a career change or personal development. When you commit to learning, education will always propel you forwards in the world,” said Oxbridge founder, Matt Jones. 

“We’re overwhelmed with the uptake from our bursary and are proud to support those committed to learning in any way we can. Our team haven’t stopped delivering exceptional support for our students, even in these unprecedented times, truly showing that learning is without limits” concluded Matt.

