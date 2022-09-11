Leg up for Felda students to specialize in tech

19 sec ago exceptional students from the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) community can now be sure that they will receive financial support for their tertiary technology education as part of a program to develop top-notch human capital that is prepared to take on the challenges of the digital era.

After being chosen from 239 applicants who applied for the scholarship, these beneficiaries, who include the grandchildren of Felda settlers and the children of Felda Group employees, including those of FGV Holdings Bhd, will form the initial cohort to pursue programs up to the bachelor’s degree level.

The four-year, six-month Global Digital Leadership (GDL) education program, which costs RM1.5 million, comprises academic studies, an intensive English program, neurolinguistic programming, instruction in a second language (Korean), housing costs, and a student stipend.

Additionally, it encompasses a wide variety of technical specializations designed to improve the digital readiness of the Felda new generation in keeping with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Information technology, network computing, mobile technology, Internet of Things, digital transformation, financial technology, business information systems, software engineering, computer science, data analytics, digital forensics, cyber security, intelligent systems, multimedia technology, virtual reality/augmented reality, and game development are among the 18 technology-based courses available.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh inspired the project, and Felda via Yayasan Felda has forged a strategic partnership with the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation to carry it out (APU).

Yayasan Felda general manager Datuk Mohd Banuri Aris and APU executive director Mohd Helmy Norman signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), while Idris and APU chief executive officer Datuk Parmjit Singh was there to witness the event.

At the occasion, Idris reaffirmed Felda’s dedication to boosting educational standards and fostering the next generation of Felda in order to increase the community’s overall socioeconomic mobility.

In a news release dated Aug. 30, he said, “With the signature of this MoU, I am convinced that the educational ambitions of the next generation of Felda will be empowered, as well as their digital expertise, which will be the motor of a more sophisticated future.

He continued, “This decision to work with APU in the field of technology will serve as an inspiration for the new generation to carry on innovating and achieving world-class success after they graduate and to become the force to realize Felda’s ambition to advance itself towards the Fortune 500 league.

Felda, FGV, and Yayasan Felda were thanked by Parmjit, who said that the university is looking forward to converting the students into highly skilled, employable, and future-proof graduates in their chosen technical specializations.

With this partnership, the students, he added, “will not only be successful locally but will also achieve high levels of global awareness and competitiveness via their studies at APU’s extremely multicultural learning environment, which comprises students from more than 130 nations on campus.”

