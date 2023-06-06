Meet the multimedia platform designed to bridge the digital gap between generations

TALES announced the launch of the World of Us Project (WOU): a multimedia project designed to bridge the gap between generations in all aspects of our digital futures.

The new WoU is the brainchild of a collective of thinkers and researchers from all over the world, who identified the need to communicate and connect with our ever-developing digital environment while integrating with real-world communities and intergenerational, ecological knowledge.

The platform provides an information hub where users are able to access analytical content on topics such as artificial intelligence, digital gaming, the future of learning and education, decolonising education and intersectional ecology.

In addition to the information hub, WoU will be launching an educational gaming experience for children aged eight and above.

The WoU game will be a safe and moderated space where guardians (parents, educators, and anyone who is looking after a child) can have full access while kids learn from fun moments of collaboration instead of competition. The game is informed by the research and layers of development behind the WoU information hub, ensuring that guardians and children will be part of the same conversation.

“We are thrilled to launch the WoU project, which we believe will make a significant impact in bridging the gap between generations, cultures and our planet’s biodiversity. As we dive into the digital era, we are hoping to provide a platform for meaningful engagement on issues related to our digital futures. The World of Us is a project for the world, by the world. ” said Curt Fortin, WoU Creative Director.

ABOUT TALES

TALES is an international, nonprofit, multimedia production and publishing initiative that seeks to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of our shared humanity and environment. We do this through researching and telling stories which are then developed and communicated using different creative forms.

We aim to combat stereotypes and fear-based messaging, shedding light on under- or misrepresented communities as we highlight the beauty and diversity of our world.

We evoke intersectional awareness, hoping to inspire individuals and organisations to take action and make a meaningful impact on their surroundings.

We collaborate with creators including filmmakers, researchers, artists, game developers, storytellers, actors, philosophers and poets to create accessible and diverse content that sparks change.

Together, we produce films, games and digital experiences that uncover stories and bridge narratives.

We want to share our background and research in a humble way. As a nonprofit organisation, we are able to remain available and resourceful for guardians, in order to help them safeguard and connect with new generations.

