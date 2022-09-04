Ten Minute School received an investment of 170 million BDT

Online education platform Ten Minute School has received foreign investment of Tk 17 crore. The company received investment as the first Bangladeshi ed-tech company under the ‘Surge’ program of Sequoia Capital India, one of the top venture capital companies in the world. The money will be used to develop new products and content, increase technical capabilities and expand the organization.

Ayman Sadiq, founder and director of Ten Minute School, said, ‘Ten Minute School grew 12 times in business in 2021 and the Ten Minute School app became very popular among our users. The investment from Sequoia Capital India will help expand Ten Minute School’s products, technology, skilled workforce and operations. Hopefully, through this investment in the new year, we will be able to further accelerate the development of Ten Minute School and deliver quality education to our students.’

In early 2020, when the normal education program in the country was stopped due to the Corona epidemic, the online education system started gaining popularity again. E-learning institutes are bringing out new courses and books in this effort so that education does not stop even in the lockdown. Nearly 9 million new students joined Ten Minute Schools during this pandemic alone. 17,000 new video lectures are added to their curriculum.

It may be noted that Ten Minute School was started in 2015 by Ayman Sadiq and Abdullah Abiad Raed with the aim of making entrance exam preparation more accessible and affordable to students. Started with the motto ‘Never Stop Learning’, the Ten Minute School program initially focused only on entrance exam preparation, but now it has expanded. Ten Minute School is working to bring quality educational online content nationwide. More than 3 million students are currently using this largest learning app in Bangladesh. Apart from studies, Ten Minute School is working to improve skills at an affordable price due to having many other courses including Spoken English, PowerPoint, Freelancing, Facebook Marketing.

In the beginning of 2022, the institute is planning to bring live coaching classes for students of class V to XII, test paper solve program for SSC and HSC candidates, complete preparation course for entrance examination and BCS, interactive academic books for class III-XII as well as more than 25 skill development courses.

Ten Minute School is also looking for talented, enthusiastic and hardworking young people to join their product, engineering, content and marketing teams.

Ayman Sadiq told Prothom Alo, “In the beginning, we invested more than one crore rupees to build the company. Telecom operator Robi joined our initiative in 2016. Apart from this we used to take sponsors against various projects. Now I have added institutional investors to expand the education program.

