Watch Diaz vs Ferguson fight card: PPV price, live stream, prelims, TV channel

There is a complete guide to watch UFC 279 Fight Card from anywhere? How to watch it free and what tv channel will broadcast in your area and MMA Guide.

Nate Diaz’s contract with the UFC will expire on September 10 after UFC 279. With Tony Ferguson as his replacement opponent at the eleventh hour, will Diaz pull off the victory?

UFC 279 takes place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Diaz made his professional debut with WEC in 2004. In 2007, the 37-year-old won “The Ultimate Fighter.” Diaz is 14-11 in the UFC and has battled against Conor McGregor, Clay Guida, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Gray Maynard. He has lost his previous two matches; his most recent bout was at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards in 2021.

In 2008, Ferguson made his pro debut. The Ultimate Fighter 13 champion, Ferguson is 15-5 in the UFC. Ferguson, a former interim UFC lightweight champion, had his 12-fight winning run stopped by Justin Gaethje in 2020. Including his match with Gaethje, Ferguson has lost his previous four fights. Michael Chandler knocked him out with a front kick during his final bout.

Diaz was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev, but Chimaev failed to make weight before to the bout. In response, UFC President Dana White rearranged the program. Now, Chimaev will face Kevin Holland. Li Jingliang was set to face Ferguson. Now, Jingliang will meet Daniel Rodriguez.

The Sporting News has all the information you need to watch UFC 279, including the start time, live details, and PPV price.

When does UFC 279 begin today?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

8 a.m. ET | 11:15 PM BST | 6:15 p.m. ET AEST

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET | 1 a.m. BST | 10 a.m. AEST

Main card: 10 p.m. ET | 3 a.m. BST | 12 p.m. AEST

12:15 a.m. ET | 5:15 a.m. BST | 2:15 p.m. AEST Main event (Approximately)

UFC 279 occurs on September 10. The FIGHT PASS prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main event begins at 10 p.m. ET. Ferguson and Diaz should enter the octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, depending on the duration of the undercard bouts.

How to watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

TV channels: ESPN+

ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass provide live free video.

The UFC 279 main card is a pay-per-view event on the ESPN+ subscription service in the United States and Mexico.

Earlier battles may be seen live on ESPN+, the WatchESPN app, and UFC Fight Pass for the early preliminary bouts.

Nate Diaz against Tony Ferguson PPV cost: How much is UFC 279?

$74.99 (current ESPN+ subscribers)

$99.98 (new subscribers)

The main card of UFC 279 is accessible through pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also needs a membership, in the United States. The PPV fee for UFC 279 for existing members is $74.99. New customers may save more than 30 percent by purchasing the UFC 279 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ yearly membership together for $99.98.

UFC 279 boxing card

Main card

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweights; Irene Aldana against Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweights Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba.

Prelims

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa; Featherweights

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj; Catchweight

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett; Middleweights

Heavyweights Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

FIGHT PASS Prelims

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf; Flyweights

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili; Bantamweights

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez; Strawweights

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse; Welterweights

