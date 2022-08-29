7 Common Fire Hazards & Causes in the Workplace

Unfortunately, we are living in a corporate world where there is no such thing as a completely fireproof facility. Numerous components can cause an outbreak of a fire within the workplace. Fire hazards can quickly significantly damage property, as well as injury to the employees or even worse.

The most crucial part of developing a fire safety management system is recognizing the hazards in a workplace and removing them.

This blog post will discuss some of the common fire hazards at work, what causes them, and how to minimize them.

Fire Hazard Statistics

Most fires are preventable. Those responsible for workplaces and other buildings to which the public has access can avoid them by taking responsibility for and adopting the right behaviors and procedures to mitigate the risk.

A fire department in the USA responds to a fire every 24 seconds, according to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The report also states that a structure fire occurs every 63 seconds and a house fire occurs every 88 seconds.

To reduce the number of these fire incidents occurring in the workplace, employers and their staff need to identify potential fire hazards to lessen the risk.

Common Fire Hazards & Their Causes

Below are some of the common fire hazards that could occur within a workplace depending on the nature of work and industry considerations:

1. Electrical Equipment

Fire hazards occurring due to electrical equipment is common in manufacturing or industrial facilities. Exposed wires, overloaded outlets, or static discharge can all increase the risks of fires at work.

For this reason, employers and workers need to conduct regular inspections to control fire risks and properly maintain the work area. Electric appliances must always be shut off when not in use, and the workspace must be properly maintained, and clear of any flammable material.

2. Combustible or Waste Materials

Many companies and businesses have a buildup of combustible waste materials like paper or cardboard. These combustible or waste materials require extra caution when it comes to their safety or storage of these substances.

These combustible materials when incorrectly disposed of or ignored work as fuel and can ignite a fire. Employers must always ensure that substances are securely contained to control and minimize the risk of fire.

3. Hot Work Activities

Welding, heating, or soldering tasks can result in high temperatures and can produce sparks. Employers and managers need to ensure that their workers receive adequate hot works training to conduct the work safely, all the materials are properly stored and handled and the risks of fires can be reduced.

4. Dust & Debris

Dust or debris build-up can be a big problem when it comes to fire safety at work. Dust and powder from wood, plastic, or metals can result in explosions in enclosed work areas with improper ventilation.

That is why it is recommended that employers and employees keep their office environments clean. They need to regularly inspect their working tools and equipment and do proper cleaning if required to protect themselves from potential dangers.

5. Smoking

Smoking in an office or work environment can also be a cause of fire hazards. An improperly discarded cigarette butt can ignite a fire. Employers must provide designated smoking areas for the workers with properly installed ashtrays to reduce fire risks.

6. Human Error or Negligence

Negligence and human errors are huge factors resulting in workplace fires. Fire hazards due to human errors can occur in a variety of ways including improperly using work equipment, liquid spilling on the electrical appliances or equipment, leaving cooking unattended, or other accidents.

7. Flammable Liquids

Flammable liquids or gasses are usually present in chemical plants or industries. Industrial warehouses and factories are also the main areas of risk for this type of work. Flammable liquids can cause fire instantly when coming into contact with flames. To manage this risk, ensure that these substances are properly sealed and labeled to protect against any harm.

Fire Risks Every Business Should Consider

There are some common fire risks in almost every workplace. Depending on the nature of work and the size of the company, employers and upper management must have adequate fire protection measures to mitigate the risk.

They must have proper training sessions for their staff members and responsible persons including fire safety in-office training, fire safety in industry training, fire door inspection course, fire risk assessment training, and more like these.

Employers must also have an adequate workplace risk assessment process to assess the fire risks on their premises. They must also provide sufficient tools and equipment to their workers to undertake the work safely, along with the proper planning and communication to prevent their workplaces.

Summary

Fire hazards are common in almost any work environment that can occur without any prior warning. Those at managerial levels need to ensure proper fire protection measures in their workplaces to protect themselves and their staff from fire hazards.

Published in