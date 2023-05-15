Access Creative College champions next wave of Plymouth talent

Access Creative College (ACC) has announced a series of bespoke workshops this May, offering young people in Plymouth the opportunity to learn more about Esports, Music Performance and Music Production.

On Tuesday 30th May, ACC Plymouth will welcome the city’s next generation of creative talent to their centre on Higher Lane, giving them a day of hands-on experience and education in each subject area, guided by specialist tutors.

Access Creative College launched their centre on a site shared with higher education provider dBs Plymouth in 2021, offering a space tailored to preparing the next creative generation. These workshops are the next phase of their work within the Plymouth community to find and help nurture homegrown talent.

The UK music industry is thriving, “generating £1.26 billion in 2021, up 12.8 percent year over year” (Digital Music News) and contributing £4 billion annually to the wider UK economy (PRS For Music). The esports industry is also growing fast, boasting audiences of 10 million in 2020 (UK Money) and predicted growth to a total value of $71 million (£56.8 million at time of print) (42% increase) by 2027 (Statista), With both industries expected to continue growing at this rate for the foreseeable future, there’s never been a better time to get involved. ACC is committed to championing Plymouth creative talent and supporting the city’s contribution to these industries by offering tailored courses that align with industry trends.

“Being part of the Plymouth creative community is not something we take for granted at ACC. Our staff and students are largely from Plymouth, and the success of our city is of the utmost importance to us. To continue our growth, we need to champion new talent. When our community thrives, so does our city. We succeed together.” – Matthew Mills, Head of Centre.

Each workshop offers an introduction to a corresponding course at ACC within a sector that is expected to form a large part of Plymouth’s future creative landscape. These courses will eventually provide the city with a wave of experienced professionals, equipped with the skills to excel in their chosen field.

All workshops run from 11 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday 30th May. Registrations are open now at accesscreative.ac.uk/events.

Any young person aged 14+ and interested in Esports, Music Performance or Production is encouraged to sign up, regardless of ability.

