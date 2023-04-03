Annual Conference of the National Education Union: Passing of Motions

As comments have come through following the passing of motions at the Annual Conference of the National Education Union, we have compiled them into one article.

Commenting on the passing of Motion 8 at the Annual Conference of the National Education Union, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Arts education should be a right for all students. But to many students, it is a right denied.

“The glaring inequalities in provision have become a national scandal. While many schools in the independent sector have increased their spending on art, music and drama, state schools have experienced a draining away of resources. Specialist music provision is deprived of instruments, performance spaces and specialist staff. Art and drama struggle for curriculum space; English as a creative subject is under constant pressure.

“The NEU will seek to work with unions in the creative sector to expose and resist this closing down of opportunity. It calls on an incoming government to commit to a broad and balanced curriculum, with arts education having a central place, and to increase the funding for arts available to schools.”

Commenting on the passing of Motion 9 at the Annual Conference of the National Education Union, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Teachers do not assume that there is a single, best way to teach. Each school and child is different; one size certainly does not fit all. Decades of research and experience support this view, but in England teachers are faced with being told the opposite.

“Central control deepens the crisis in our schools. Teachers do not seek the right to do as they please in the classroom, but they expect their professionalism to be valued, and their professional agency in matters of curriculum and pedagogy to be developed. NFER research confirmed last month that ‘teacher autonomy is strongly associated with job satisfaction and retention’. In England that autonomy has been eroded, adding to the problems of recruitment and retention.

“Ofsted’s curriculum research reviews are anonymous, not peer-reviewed and often of poor quality. Yet leaders in many schools feel they have no choice but to adopt Ofsted’s conclusions. The Oak National Academy, the government’s ‘arm’s length’ organisation, is developing a curriculum explicitly aligned with the narrow principles of its parent body, the Department for Education. The fact that Ofsted members sit on Oak’s subject expert panels sends another message to schools that they should do things the government way.

“Added to the impact of end-of-course tests in both primary and secondary sectors, the centrally controlled curriculum is creating an education with which students are finding it increasingly hard to engage.

“NEU members will continue to advocate for a variety of engaging, creative and rigorous curriculum approaches which reflect the individual needs of the students they teach. They will oppose the strait-jacket that government initiatives are imposing on schools.”

Commenting on the passing of Motion 10 at the Annual Conference of the National Education Union, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Primary schools should be places of inspiration and wonder for children. Too often this is not the case. Our ambitions for primary education should be set much higher. The NEU will continue to support members in creating curriculums that are reflective of the diversity of all children, so everyone feels that primary school is a place they belong and can thrive in.

“Statutory testing in primary schools, including SATs, does not contribute to higher standards. Testing forces teachers to concentrate on a narrow part of the curriculum, at the expense of sports, arts, and the humanities. For too many children, primary school has become a dull place, one in which they do not feel successful or inspired. The emphasis put on SATs results means that those who do not show the best of themselves in formal written tests are made to feel like failures.

“The NEU will continue to campaign for a fairer assessment system, in line with the findings of the Independent Commission on Assessment in Primary Education published last year. We will support our members in developing a broad and inclusive curriculum so that all children can feel engaged and enthused with their learning.”

