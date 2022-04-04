Applications open for year three of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence

Colleges and training providers across the UK are being invited to apply to become members of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence programme. Applications for the third year of the Centre of Excellence open today (Monday).

The initiative, developed in partnership with NCFE, was launched in 2020 to drive up standards of technical training, and now boasts 37 member institutions throughout the UK.

The programme aims to supercharge the quality and delivery of technical and vocational education by transferring world-class expertise and knowledge to help develop educators and learners. Centre of Excellence members will benefit from being part of a community of best practice, whilst educators will receive exclusive “train the trainer” sessions and intensive continual professional development.

The Centre of Excellence is open to colleges, independent training providers and employer providers. There are six spaces available in the third cohort. WorldSkills UK said it is particularly keen to work with institutions that work with underrepresented groups and educators from STEM and digital areas.

The Centre of Excellence has proven to be hugely popular and was oversubscribed in both 2020 and 2021. Of the educators involved in the programme so far, 75% said it has encouraged them to make changes to improve their teaching and training practice.

When it comes to the learners involved, 86% said that they would be able to apply the skills they had learnt to their education and work, with 80% saying they would be able to apply the skills they had learnt to other parts of their life.

Applications run throughout April and anyone interested in applying should visit the Centre of Excellence applications website for more information, where they can download a toolkit and sign up for webinars run by institutions already involved with the programme.

Webinars take place on:

Wednesday 13 April – 12:30-1:30pm

Tuesday 26 April – 2-3pm

Wednesday 4 May – 12-1pm

CEO of WorldSkills UK Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE said:

“As the international arm of the UK skills systems, WorldSkills UK is uniquely placed to use our knowledge of world-class standards and global best practice to support the development of high quality skills employers need now and in the future.

“The hugely popular Centre of Excellence supercharges the quality and delivery of technical and vocational education by transferring international expertise and knowledge to support the professional development of educators and is key to helping create a world-class skills economy across the UK.”

Dawn Baker, Director of Innovations and Investments at NCFE said:

“We’ve been really pleased to see the success of the initiative so far, which is making exactly the progress we intended in terms of driving forwards positive change across the technical education landscape.

“We know that we can’t have world class education without world class educators. Through investing in technical educators, the Centre of Excellence supports UK-wide delivery of best practice in the technical and vocational space. In doing so, we are creating a cohort of learners who will be well-equipped to facilitate a skills-based levelling up of the UK economy.”

