Audencia establishes a new strategic alliance with CUNEF Universidad for the Bachelor in Management

Audencia and CUNEF Universidad have just signed a unique new partnership. From the start of the 2023 academic year, the two establishments will offer an unprecedented double degree for 3rd year students of Audencia Bachelor in Management: 18 of them will be able to complete a full year in Madrid and validate a Master’s degree. At the same time, 18 Spanish students will join the 3rd year of Bachelor in order to validate the French diploma.

CUNEF is a private university recognized by Law 6/2019 of March 27, issued by the Community of Madrid. CUNEF has been operating as a higher education institution dedicated to academic achievement for more than 50 years (since 1973). Although it has welcomed around twenty students from the Audencia Grande Ecole Program on exchange over the past 10 years, a new partnership has amplified relations between the two establishments, continuing the responsible approach to internationalization carried out by the French school (partner of reputation, logic of proximity respected, accessible by train, etc.).

Indeed, in the continuity of the development of its double degrees, Audencia Bachelor in Management will now offer its final year students the opportunity to discover the attractiveness of the Spanish capital for an additional year, and obtain a Master’s degree from the partner in 1 year.

A unique opportunity for French students

18 students in their final year of Audencia Bachelor in Management will have the opportunity, from the start of the 2024 academic year, to discover the brand new campus of CUNEF Universidad, in Madrid. On site, they can join one of the three Masters programs offered by the partner university:

Master in Data Science (course in Spanish)

Master in International Business and Global Management (course in English)

Master in Financial Markets and Institutions (course in English)

They therefore have the unique opportunity to accumulate, in 4 years, a French diploma and an MSc issued by the CUNEF Universidad. Candidates will have to complete an application and will initially be pre-selected by Audencia. If they are eligible, they will be confirmed by the CUNEF Universidad during an interview.

Reciprocity for Spanish students

This double degree also concerns 18 Spanish students who will be able to join Audencia Bachelor in Management directly in their 3rd year. This, from the start of the 2023 school year. They will be able to choose to follow the courses in French or in English. At the end of this last year of study, they will obtain the targeted diploma and Bachelor’s degree from Audencia.

Candidates must apply via a file with the CUNEF Universidad which will take care of the first selection. Eligible students will then have an interview with Audencia to validate their application.

