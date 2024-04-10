AUSCO announces Figen Muray OBE as its first Patron

AUCSO (Association of University Chief Security Officers) is delighted to announce Figen Murray OBE as the organisation’s first Patron. The announcement, which was made at AUCSO’s AGM, on the first day of its 40th Anniversary Conference, is a pivotal moment for the organisation and marks the beginning of a transformative chapter.

Figen Murray OBE is the mother of Martyn Hett, one 22 innocent people killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack on 22 May 2017, and is the driving force behind proposed counter terrorism legislation, known as Martyn’s Law.

In the past five years, Figen has successfully worked with Prime Minister’s, cross-party politicians, security industry experts, and academics to create draft legislation that will make venues safer for the public.

Martyn’s Law, otherwise known as the Protect Duty, will require venues with a capacity of 100 and more to improve their preparedness for, and protection from, a terrorist attack by implementing proportionate security measures.

Her tireless work alongside a team of campaigners and the UK government means it is likely that Martyn’s Law will be introduced to parliament in the coming months, to become UK legislation.

The Manchester Arena inquiry found that steps could have been taken to prevent the terrorist from carrying out the deadly attack. Figen is therefore determined to ensure no parent has to endure the same experiences that her family went through.

Ollie Curran, Chair of AUCSO says that Figen’s appointment is an important milestone in AUCSO’s journey as it looks to increase learnings across the sector alongside a sharing of knowledge and best practice.

“Figen is an inspiration to us all” he says, “and we know there are many learnings we can take from her approach and her determination to make a real difference in making venues safer for the public. We are proud to welcome her as the first patron of AUCSO”.

Julie Barker, COO of AUCSO, said:

“We are deeply honoured to announce Figen as AUCSO’s inaugural patron in our 40th anniversary year.

“Figen’s immense commitment to influencing and shaping policy is an exemplar to us all and her achievements in securing legislation to make public places a safer place is welcomed, and respected, industry wide.

“Her empathy, skills, and determination to drive change align strongly with AUCSO, where we provide members with information, resources, training, knowledge and access to a dynamic network of professionals to support and empower them in their crucial roles within the Higher Education community.”

Figen Murray OBE, Patron of AUCSO, said:

“I am honoured to be AUCSO’s first ever Patron, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, and I look forward to working with them as its members deliver the best standards of security on university campuses across 22 countries.”