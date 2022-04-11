#NEU2022: The NEU Annual Conference is being held in Bournemouth this year (11-14 April).

The Passing of Motion 5: Ofsted

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Ofsted has been the thorn in the side of both teachers and education for decades. No school expects to not have an accountability system in place, but Ofsted represents all that is wrong about the tick-box approach to education that successive governments have pursued.

“For too long, this unfair and unreliable inspectorate has driven up unnecessary workload and stress for education professionals, significantly contributing to the alarming numbers leaving the profession every year. Research shows that Ofsted is unfairly biased against schools and colleges in poor areas and is far more likely to slap them with an unjust negative judgement – even if they are improving.

“This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of Ofsted’s establishment, but the National Audit Office (NAO) have recently concluded that even Ofsted itself doesn’t know if its measures are having the intended impact. School staff want to improve in their roles – they want to be accountable for the very important work they do in their school communities, but Ofsted’s judgements are driven by its own agenda and aren’t supporting the improvement of teaching practice nor children’s learning in the way an accountability system ought to.

“It’s not right that teachers and school leaders live in dread of the current toxic inspectorate. It needs to go, and we urge Government to work with us to create a new approach which is supportive, effective and fair.”

The Passing of Motion 6: Building Back Better Demands An Inclusive Curriculum For All

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Delegates at Conference have today held an important debate about the national curriculum and what learning should hope to achieve, after Covid, and in response to what Covid has shown us. Conference has called for a campaign to review the national curriculum to ensure that education embraces culturally inclusive classrooms and reflects all children’s backgrounds. In particular, members called for the inclusion of Black perspectives, history, achievements and contributions in the whole curriculum and not just some aspects of the history curriculum.

“The NEU will be taking forward work on the curriculum, learning from the review of the curriculum in Wales and responding to the recent announcement by the Government that the history curriculum is to be reviewed. However, such a review may be hindered by this government’s reticence with regard to critical debate about topics such as imperialism and empire, racism and climate change, as exemplified by recent constraining and stifling government guidance on political impartiality. The Union will work with key partners such as the Runnymede Trust and educational experts, to collaborate on proposals for the history curriculum review, and on the wider curriculum approach we need to see to give Black children a sense of belonging, self-esteem and respect in every school.

“We’ve got to think deeper about what makes students feel connected or unconnected to their learning and hopeful or not about their future. The NEU is determined to help generate a more inclusive curriculum which empowers young people to think critically and empathetically.

“Fewer than 1% of students at GCSE level study a book by a writer of colour. Every young person deserves an educational experience that more fully reflects Britain’s past and the lives of its young people today.

“After Covid, the NEU thinks schools should be able to keep the opportunities they had to innovate, to prioritise the needs of their students, to set their own agenda and to work more closely with parents. Assessment approaches must change so that we’re not labelling children and young people as failures. The curriculum must look to the future, but to do this it must speak accurately about the past in relation to Black British history and about Britain’s colonial past.”

The Passing of Motion 7: GCSEs and A Levels

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Since before the pandemic NEU members have been concerned about the excessive, unnecessary reliance on one form of assessment for most GCSEs and A-levels – exams taken entirely at the end of the course. They’ve also been concerned about the way in which grades are handed out – as a competition between students rather than based on what students themselves show they can do – and the rationing of success that comes with it.

“The pandemic has exposed these issues further and shown that it is possible to award grades differently. Whilst the unmanageable workload caused by late government action on contingencies during the pandemic is not a model for the future, it is clear that alternative methods of assessment are possible and, with proper planning, could be delivered in a way which does not impact workload.

“Many voices in education are calling for changes to qualifications in the 14-19 phase, in particular to GCSEs and A Levels. The Independent Assessment Commission brought together parents, students, teachers, leaders, employers, academics and assessment experts. All these groups agreed that fundamental improvements to assessment and qualifications in England are needed.

“NEU members are calling on the government to create assessments which move away from the old fashioned, one-size-fits-all approach of relying solely on terminal written exams and which better align with what will actually be relevant for life, work and citizenship in the twenty-first century.”

The Passing of Motion 9: Workload and a National Contract for the Future

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Unmanageable workload, uncompetitive pay, and an overbearing accountability system is rendering the teaching profession unattractive to many. The National Foundation for Educational Research’s recent report on the teacher labour market concludes that more needs to be done to reduce workload if retention levels are to improve.

“In the latest State of Education poll of NEU members 44% of England’s state-school teachers said they plan to quit by 2027, half of those (22%) intend to leave within two years.Schools are struggling to fill vacant posts, leading to a doubling up of roles with 73% of teachers saying this has worsened since the start of the pandemic. Over half (52%) of teachers say their workload is either ‘unmanageable’ or ‘unmanageable most of the time’, up from 35% in 2021 and two-thirds of teachers in state-funded schools in England feel stressed at least 60% of the time. This is unsustainable.

“If the Government is serious about raising the achievement of all pupils, then it must be serious about teacher workload and wellbeing. This requires urgent changes to punitive accountability, class sizes, teaching time, PPA time, marking, and a faster solution to the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

“Performance-related pay has failed to have a positive impact on pupils and failed to have a positive impact on the teaching profession. Nationally negotiated, fair-pay scales, alongside a national contract for education that addresses workload, wellbeing and working conditions will benefit learners as well as education staff.

“This is a dismal state of affairs from a Government that says it wants a world class education system while treating those they expect to run it so appallingly. The NEU will continue to support members in the workplace to insist on decent working conditions, to continue to fight for fair pay and pensions and to work towards an accountability system that supports all our children and supports schools and colleges.”

The Passing of Motion 10: Pay

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Teachers and other educators have suffered huge real-terms pay cuts since 2010, including a pay freeze in 2021 when they were at the forefront of the country’s pandemic response. Teachers had already lost around a fifth of the value of their pay due to government pay cuts between 2010 and 2021. Instead of repairing the damage caused by the pay cuts since 2010 and protecting teachers against the cost-of-living crisis, the government plans to impose yet more pay cuts.

“Most teachers in England will get a pay increase of just 3% in 2022 and 2% in 2023 according to the government’s plans as set out in its evidence to the School Teachers’ Review Body.With RPI inflation already over 8% and predicted to climb even higher, this means another big real-terms cut to teacher pay in 2022 and the prospect of further real-terms pay cuts in 2023.As well as falling further behind inflation, teacher pay is also likely to continue to decline in value against other graduate professions. In addition, performance-related pay (PRP) has been used to unfairly block pay progression and many teachers are pressurised to take on additional responsibilities without appropriate payment. All of this has happened under an STRB system that has failed to protect teachers against the impact of the Government’s unfair, unevidenced and dogma-driven approach.

“The temporary easing of some teacher supply indicators due to the pandemic did not address the serious and deep-rooted recruitment and retention problems. Recruitment targets are already being missed again. These problems will get even worse if the Government goes ahead with its plan to cut the value of teacher pay yet again.

“The dismantling of the national pay structure and imposition of performance related pay have reduced transparency in pay arrangements, added to pay inequalities and resulted in unfair blocks to pay progression. The government can afford to value teachers and other educators properly.”

Published in