City College Plymouth Chief Executive Amongst Westminster Delegation

City College Plymouth will be part of a delegation to Westminster this week aimed at celebrating the achievements of the UK’s colleges, and highlighting how they support the national economy.

Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, will travel to the House of Commons on Wednesday 18 October to meet education officials from the three main parties.

A Parliamentary reception has been organised by the Association of Colleges as part of its Colleges Week programme, and the delegation will hear about politicians’ plans for the UK’s further education sector.

Jackie will also have the opportunity to tell MPs and senior Government officials about the success City College Plymouth has had in driving forward the skills and training agenda in the city and the wider region. Earlier this year, the College staged its innovative Big Skills Discovery podcast, talking with a cross section of business representatives from across the South West about the importance of skills within their organisations.

The session brought together opinion formers and key College staff to identify skills gaps and highlight how the College can support employers to get the right people into their companies with the right skills at the right time.

Following the success of the Big Skills Discovery, the College is producing a series of podcasts, called Skilfully Speaking. Each episode will see Jackie welcome a well-known special guest for a discussion about their own unique journey and career path – all linked back to the skills, education and life experiences that helped them to succeed.

Jackie said: “Skills shortages are posing challenges to the future success of businesses in our region, emphasising the importance of engaging in conversations about inspiring life experiences. This is why we have placed a significant focus on addressing the skills gap.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to engage and inspire individuals, helping them to move forward in their own career journeys. Our Skilfully Speaking podcasts will shine a light on the importance of having the right skills – be they academic, self-taught or interpersonal – using the compelling, real-life experiences of entrepreneurs and other high-profile people.”

Jackie added that Skilfully Speaking would focus on the wide range of skills needed to succeed and would look to spark ambition in people of all ages to seize the opportunities in front of them.

“Training and skills development never stops – wherever people are on their career path, there is always something new to learn. The Parliamentary reception is a chance for us to join others to spread the word about the great work that colleges do across the UK, as well as to listen to senior people of all political persuasions about what they have in mind for the further education sector in the future,” she said.

