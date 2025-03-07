City & Guilds and Minister for Skills call for skills to boost UK productivity and unlock prosperity

Yesterday, City & Guilds invited parliamentarians, thought leaders, and industry experts to the Houses of Parliament to discuss the transformational impact of skills development.

Hosted in the Terrace Pavilion, guests were invited to hear about the latest policy updates in the skills landscape and offer practical solutions to one another while opening up opportunities for collaboration. The session provided a platform to share ideas and reflect on how skills contribute to meaningful employment, economic growth, and support prosperity across the UK. Guests included apprentices and industry leaders sharing their firsthand experiences of how skills change lives.

City & Guilds provided MPs and peers with an opportunity to learn about the breadth of activity carried out across the organisation which helps to address the ongoing skills and productivity crisis. MPs attending heard how the work of City & Guilds and its partners is making a tangible difference in their constituencies, highlighting the positive outcomes and benefits for their local communities from investment in skills. Guest speakers included representatives from City & Guilds Foundation’s partners, Breakthrough and Groundworks, and apprentice learners from Xtrac and OnSide.

Speaking at the event, Baroness Smith, Minister of State (Minister for Skills), discussed how skills enable a new era of opportunity for people and economic growth for the country, both key missions for the government. She explained how the introduction of Skills England is central to overhauling how skills education is planned, provided and accessed so it better serves the interests of the country.

Also in attendance and speaking at the event was James Asser, Labour MP for West Ham and Beckton , who within his speech discussed challenges in his constituency in the context of the government’s plans for growth. He explained how education and skills are the ‘golden ticket’ solution to the challenges of poverty and deprivation, and with huge amounts of talent and ambition across the country, the challenge is to make sure there are opportunities for skills flourish.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive at City & Guilds, said:

“The impact of skills is exponential and to hear this directly from apprentices and industry experts never ceases to inspire me. We are lucky at City & Guilds to be reminded every day of this impact but it’s also important to hear from our peers how unlocking skills can further drive growth and prosperity. We hope those who attended the event felt equally inspired and we look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.”

City & Guilds have been fulfilling our charitable purpose since 1878, by advancing skills for people, organisations, and societies. We understand the life-changing link between skills development, social mobility, prosperity, and success. We champion vocational and technical training routes and collaborate with industries and government to campaign for improvements across the global skills landscape.