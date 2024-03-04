College Democracy Toolkit Launched

Educating students about democracy and politics is an essential aspect of the work of colleges and we all want to provide our students with the best possible information and support to ensure that they can engage fully with the political process. It is also an essential part of the personal development of our students, a key focus for us in the sector.

Today, a new College Democracy Toolkit has been launched to support colleges with this. Developed by The Politics Project, sponsored by National Association for Managers of Student Services (NAMSS) and supported by the Association of Colleges (AoC), the toolkit contains a range of useful resources and guidance on how to organise election hustings, promote discussion and bring democracy to life.

Lisa Humphries, Chair of NAMSS says

“we are delighted to bring you this resource which provides access to a host of free materials from lesson plans to guides on how to set up hustings and templates for inviting in MPs. It has a wealth of information and support, and even better, we are going to keep adding to it so please visit the FE Zone regularly.“

