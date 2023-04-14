ComputerXplorers, a renowned franchise in computer education, launches new sister brand, ActiveXplorers, at the International Franchise Show

XplorerGroup, the company behind ComputerXplorers, a leading provider of extra-curricular computer classes for children, has announced the launch of their new franchise, ActiveXplorers, at the prestigious International Franchise Show.

ActiveXplorers will mirror the successful model of ComputerXplorers but with a focus on sports classes for kids. Created for three to 11-year-olds of all abilities, the new franchise will prepare children for an active future through extra-curricular education at after school sessions, weekend academies, holiday camps and in school lessons.

The franchise opportunities with ActiveXplorers offer an affordable investment that includes a comprehensive start-up package, thorough training, and all the necessary equipment to effectively establish and expand your own business.

XplorerGroup Managing Director Stuart Harley commented:

“Having joined the ComputerXplorers brand in 2019 as a franchisee, and 2021 as international MD, I have always seen the great potential for the brand. We know there are over 12 million children in the UK, more than 23,000 primary schools, and over 30,000 pre-schools and nurseries. It’s a HUGE market.”

“We’ve experienced the rapid growth of ComputerXplorers, following the pandemic and a growing appetite from schools and parents alike for quality, inclusive computing education. I’m thrilled that with the launch of ActiveXplorers we can go beyond computing and teach a wide array of sports activities to share valuable financial lessons, instil leadership skills and inspire with interactive, real-world examples.”

Published in