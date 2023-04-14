Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

ComputerXplorers, a renowned franchise in computer education, launches new sister brand, ActiveXplorers, at the International Franchise Show

XplorerGroup April 14, 2023
0 Comments

XplorerGroup, the company behind ComputerXplorers, a leading provider of extra-curricular computer classes for children, has announced the launch of their new franchise, ActiveXplorers, at the prestigious International Franchise Show.

ActiveXplorers will mirror the successful model of ComputerXplorers but with a focus on sports classes for kids. Created for three to 11-year-olds of all abilities, the new franchise will prepare children for an active future through extra-curricular education at after school sessions, weekend academies, holiday camps and in school lessons. 

The franchise opportunities with ActiveXplorers offer an affordable investment that includes a comprehensive start-up package, thorough training, and all the necessary equipment to effectively establish and expand your own business.

XplorerGroup Managing Director Stuart Harley commented:

“Having joined the ComputerXplorers brand in 2019 as a franchisee, and 2021 as international MD, I have always seen the great potential for the brand. We know there are over 12 million children in the UK, more than 23,000 primary schools, and over 30,000 pre-schools and nurseries. It’s a HUGE market.”

“We’ve experienced the rapid growth of ComputerXplorers, following the pandemic and a growing appetite from schools and parents alike for quality, inclusive computing education. I’m thrilled that with the launch of ActiveXplorers we can go beyond computing and teach a wide array of sports activities to share valuable financial lessons, instil leadership skills and inspire with interactive, real-world examples.”  

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
XplorerGroup

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .