Cricket “Returns fulltime to State Schools” as Greenhouse Sports charity launches cricket programmes to help London’s school kids 

Sports & Mentoring charity Greenhouse Sports has announced its first cricket programme since its inception in 2002, partnering with Eastlea Community School in Canning Town, Newham to provide cricket coaching for pupils aged 11-16.

To spearhead the new cricket programme, Greenhouse Sports recruited its first ever Cricket Coach, Masoor Khan. As with all Greenhouse Sports programmes, Masoor runs free coaching sessions for pupils during and after school (including breakfast clubs, lunch clubs and after school clubs) and is embedded in the school like a full-time member of staff and trusted mentor. This is an important part of the Greenhouse philosophy of delivering multi-hours of intensive coaching and one-on-one mentoring to inspire the children to aim higher.

Greenhouse’s push into cricket is a timely one following the outcomes of Azeem Rafiq racism scandal in English cricket in 2020, and which continues to have ramifications today. There is a widely-recognised requirement for cricket to drastically change its culture and approach, in order to improve diversity in the sport and ensure it appeals and is accessible to all, especially those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

The charity focused on those children and communities that need them most, only working in schools where at least two-thirds of pupils live in areas of high deprivation, according to the IDACI rating. In London especially, these areas are also extremely culturally diverse.

Sarah Morgan, Headteacher at Eastlea Community School, says: “Greenhouse has had tremendous success with school kids right across London and we’re delighted the charity is bringing its approach and its passions to Eastlea through cricket.”

Masoor Khan, Head Cricket Coach at Greenhouse Sports says: “It is an honour to be Greenhouse’s first cricket coach at a time where our fantastic sport needs to be promoted and everyone encouraged into it. I have spent many years coaching cricket in communities a lot like those that Greenhouse supports. The opportunity with Greenhouse to introduce more young people to the game who may otherwise not have it, and to coach cricket full-time every day of the school year is one I absolutely relish.

“Greenhouse’s pioneering work across the capital is proven to improve students’ educational performance, attendance and social skills. I can’t wait to see the positive impact and the results we deliver at Eastlea.”

Coach Masoor was selectively recruited by the charity in January this year. Previously a leading coach with Chance to Shine charity in Bristol, Masoor Khan is winner of Project of the Year at the 2020 Chance to Shine Awards, and Street Coach of the Year 2019.

Greenhouse Sports currently delivers over 50 high-quality programmes across the capital, specialising in table tennis, basketball, tennis and volleyball. Supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, the charity focuses resources on disadvantaged young people to help level up their life chances through the power of sports coaching and mentoring.

On its 20th Anniversary year, Greenhouse Sports celebrates 20 years of working with more than 50,000 children, keeping them engaged in education, helping them achieve better results, better jobs and a better future. School children supported by a Greenhouse Sports Coach are on average likely to attend more than 5 days of school a year than those not on Greenhouse programmes.

Published in