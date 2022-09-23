Derby College: Industrial action planned over low pay

Teachers and lecturers at Derby College are ‘leaving in droves’ and say they have been forced to take industrial action due to the lack of pay rises over consecutive years.

Staff at all Derby College Group’s sites, including The Roundhouse and The Joseph Wright Centre, will be on strike for three days next week in protest about the 2.5% pay rise they have been offered.

They say it comes after years of below-inflation salary increases coupled with the lack of routine pay increments which mean that teachers remain on their starting salaries for years at a time.

And they add that many teachers and lecturers are leaving the college to work in schools or in industry where they are paid more for their experience and have more annual leave.

Computer science lecturer, Edward Pickering-Symes, said: “We have many experienced teachers and support staff who are leaving in droves because, in real terms, we are facing a 30% shortfall in pay, due to lack of pay rises and inflation.

“The college is not putting the retention of high-quality staff first, despite being financially sound, and this will inevitably have a knock-on effect on education standards.

“We achieved record results for A-Levels this year, with 21% of students getting an A* or A, and the vast majority went to their first-choice university. This just won’t continue if all our skilled workers continue to leave and work elsewhere.”

The strike comes after 89.9% of University and College Union (UCU) members voted for industrial action to demand employers make a pay offer that reflects the soaring costs college staff currently face.

Staff were initially offered a 1% deal which was rejected, followed by a revised offer of 2.5%.

Since 2009 pay in further education has fallen behind inflation by 30% and the pay gap between school and college teachers stands at around £9,000.

Meanwhile, Derby College received a 4.7% increase in funding from the Government in 2020-21 and will receive a further 8.5% increase in 2022-2023. It has also reported an operating surplus of £2.29m alongside total unrestricted reserves worth £20.4m.

A-Level English teacher Lauren Sirr said: “Many of the courses on offer at the college are vocational, led by highly-qualified staff, and this fulfils a specific role in the city in terms of social mobility.

“These staff always knew they could earn more in industry, but they wanted to make a difference to the lives of our young people. But when you are offered a derisory pay increase, knowing that the college has an operating surplus of more than £2m, these staff have quite rightly decided to leave.

“The turnover of staff has now reached an unsustainable level and many departments are unable to recruit anyone, which has meant some courses, for example Economics A-Level, are not being offered this year.”

UCU members at the college will be walking out over four weeks. The first demonstration will be next week at The Roundhouse on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Further action will take place on October 6 and 7, followed by October 10 and 11 and October 18, 19 and 20.

UCU local representative Bob Fordi said: “We have tried to negotiate a reasonable pay increase, but talks have failed. So, Derby College staff have agreed to take unprecedented strike action because they cannot go on being paid so little. Inflation is soaring and college bosses have more money at their disposal than they have had in years, yet they are refusing to protect their staff from the cost-of-living crisis.

“College lecturers are paid less than schoolteachers despite doing the same job and often delivering the same qualifications, while our vocational courses help to create the nation’s workforce.

“We are being inundated with enquiries from staff wanting to joining the union – at the moment two or three people are joining us each day. We just hope that the college leaders will finally listen and treat our staff with the respect, and the pay, that we deserve.”

