Dynamics 365 Education – the latest training providers moving to Dynamics for apprenticeships management

Barking and Dagenham College, Pathway Group and Impact Futures are the latest training providers making the switch to efficient cloud based apprenticeships management using Dynamics 365 Education from Active.

Barking & Dagenham College

Barking and Dagenham College is an Institute of Technology college, part of a network of recognised providers leading STEM training across the UK. With over 12,000 learners, on their 290 courses, the college works with hundreds of employers providing training, apprenticeships, traineeships and work experience placements.

The college were looking for a single view for all college employer interactions, as well as a more efficient and effective way to manage Commercial relationships and their Apprenticeships provision. Our Dynamics 365 Education CRM will enable all their employer facing teams to work from one set of employer information and activity history, avoiding duplication of information and enabling a holistic view of their key data.

Equally important was the fact that we were able to integrate with existing college systems, including the college MIS, Grofar, Formie and Eventbrite.

Pathway Group

The Pathway Group have grown considerably since starting as a community venture in 2000. The Midlands based training provider is now an ESFA Prime provider, working with local and central government to deliver a comprehensive range of programmes including apprenticeships and traineeships.

We were approached by their Digital Engagement Team who were interested in Dynamics 365 Education to help them bring together information and functionality that was previously spread across multiple teams and separate systems. The goal was to set up a single CRM platform to provide efficiencies across multiple teams, and to create a better understanding across the organisation of the data they have, by viewing it all within the one joined up system.

There was also a requirement for a CRM to be used by the Marketing team who were using MailChimp, and to optimise storage by utilising D365 SharePoint.

Impact Futures

Impact Futures is a national training provider, delivering apprenticeships and vocational qualifications as well as providing apprenticeship recruitment solutions for businesses from their head Office in Slough.

Impact pride themselves on being a green organisation, and having a Cloud CRM that helps makes all of their learner and employer processes and documents virtual was a key factor.

They required a single flexible CRM platform to help them manage opportunities across the whole of the UK. The ability to set up multiple opportunities with large employers spread over many different locations was of key importance.

They also required easy integration with vacancy sites such as Facebook Jobs, Linkedin Jobs, Get My First Job and Career Map which can be managed via their Dynamics 365 Education CRM.

Christian Bowman Director at Active says “I’d like to wish a warm welcome to our three latest customers. We very much look forward to helping them all progress the development of their apprenticeships using our team of education experts and the latest in Microsoft technology.”

