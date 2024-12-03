Enrichment students build on Brock’s Kenya legacy with new projects in latest 12-day humanitarian mission

Enrichment students from Brockenhurst College made the 8,528-mile roundtrip to Kenya recently, building on previous work completed by Brock students at three humanitarian projects for impoverished street children near the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The group of 26 Brock2Kenya sixth formers worked solidly during the 12-day trip, with efforts and resources split between Melon Mission School, Little Kings Nursery, and Silver Bells Welfare Centre for Orphaned Children.

Melon Mission supports 450 learners aged 3 ­– 15, while Silver Bells looks after 120 children aged 3 – 7. Meanwhile, Little Kings cares for 60 toddlers.

All three projects exist in severely deprived areas around the city of Nakuru, which is approximately 100 miles north-west of Nairobi.

After months of planning and fundraising in the UK, the group kick-started work on phase one of creating a rain harvesting and water storage plant at Silver Bells, where they repaired a play swing and renovated a classroom as well.

The plant is designed to serve flushing toilets, which Brock2Kenya students helped install last year, and will provide a reliable source of irrigation for crops, improving self-sufficiency.

This eliminates the need to buy water, enabling local leaders to redirect some financial resources indefinitely.

A guttering system and water tank was installed at Melon Mission School as well, securing similar benefits.

Students also oversaw the pouring of an 18 square-metre concrete floor in a rain shelter at Little Kings Nursery, which was built on an earlier trip.

The new floor, like the water harvesting infrastructure, was financed by Brock fundraising drives and means the facility, which is now flood-proof, can double as an extra classroom.

At each project the group participated in the daily feeding programme, ran games and activities, coached youngsters on literacy and numeracy, provided face paints and handed out much-needed provisions.

A total of 900kg of aid was distributed, including: clothes, shoes, toiletries, sanitary products, medical supplies, learning materials, games, toys, shoe laces, sports equipment and first aid kits.

Students then ran classroom sessions in subject areas they are studying at college, delivering 64 individual lessons in diverse subjects and disciplines, including singing, ballet, geography and psychology.

They also supplied paint, using it to brighten up various installations and depict learning symbols such as letters and numbers, completing approximately 100 work hours.

Trip Lead Adrian Butterworth was supported throughout by Brock Careers Leader Alistair Lambon, Creative Art and Media Head of Curriculum Alex Williamson, and nurse Ruth Wildman who led First Aid lessons for staff at the projects.

Keen horticulturalist Alistair even led a group who planted flowers at the entrance to Melon Mission School.

Education and Early Years student Charlotte Lodwidge, from Marchwood, said: “This trip was the most memorable and rewarding experience I have ever had.

“It was so much more than I thought it would be when I signed up, so thank you to Adrian, Alistair, Alex and Ruth for giving us this opportunity to experience the world from an entirely new perspective.”

In their free time the students toured the Rift Valley, went on safari in Nakuru National Park, where they saw lions in the wild, stopped at Lake Niavasha and visited Menengai Crater.

Plus, they visited a giraffe sanctuary, sang at a gospel church and went browsing at a local market, giving them a well-rounded cultural appreciation of the region.

In addition, they attended an exhibition in Nairobi that showcased tribal dancing, aspects of traditional village life and ancient houses.

They then slept under canvas at an eco-lodge on the outskirts of the capital on the final night.

Adrian Butterworth said shortly after the group’s return: “To say we’re tired is an understatement, but we’re proudly exhausted and blown away by our students’ efforts.

“Just like in 2019, 2022 and 2023, they were a real credit to themselves, their parents and Brockenhurst College.

“The students would’ve given the shirts off their backs – I’m serious, if they could carry it, they brought it and gave it.

“Last year we took our first wheelchair user, who returned this year, and this time we took our first ever Foundation Studies student as well.

“In total we have now taken over 100 students to Kenya, and I have no doubt that past Brock2Kenya students will take delight and satisfaction in reading about this latest effort.

“One day I found myself looking at the old cow sheds that had previously been classrooms, and it struck me what a meaningful legacy we’ve created together so far on this journey.

“At the end of the trip we had a whip-round for unspent cash and raised about six-hundred pounds, which is around a hundred-thousand Kenyan shillings.

“This money was then divided equally between the three projects and will be spent on food, helping to improve nutrition.”

Each student financed their own travel, food and accommodation costs, which totalled around £2,050 each.

Two students facing financial hardship had their fees subsidised through the Brock2Kenya budget.

And one student raised several hundred pounds by organising a sponsored swim.

Also, Ruth Wildman secured a £200 donation from her employer – Colten Care.

Meanwhile, Laguna Holidays provided a coach service to and from the airport in the UK at a discounted rate.