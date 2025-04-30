ESCP Business School’s MSc in Real Estate Earns RICS Accreditation,Elevating Career Opportunities for Future Real Estate Leaders

ESCP Business School is pleased to announce that its MSc in Real Estate, offered at the Madrid campus, has been granted accreditation by the prestigious Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) . This milestone recognises the programme’s academic rigour and professional relevance, reinforcing its position as a global leader in real estate education.

The MSc in Real Estate at ESCP Business School is designed to equip future leaders with the expertise and network to excel in an ever-evolving global surveying and real estate industry. Combining cutting-edge theory with hands-on, real-world insights, the programme covers investment, development, and asset management applied to the real estate sector. Through a multidisciplinary approach, students are prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities in today’s dynamic real estate sector.

A Unique Programme with a Global Perspective

What sets the MSc in Real Estate apart is its comprehensive, global outlook. Students benefit from a multi-campus experience across Madrid and London, complemented by field trips to key European markets, including attendance to MIPIM in Cannes, where they engage directly with industry professionals. The curriculum includes a strong focus on technological advancements, sustainability, and international investment, all while offering practical exposure through case studies and collaborations with top-tier companies.

Its newly granted RICS accreditation confirms that the MSc in Real Estate programme meets the highest international professional standards, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to thrive in the global real estate industry. The programme provides students with an internationally recognised qualification that significantly enhances their career prospects and opens doors to top opportunities worldwide. The RICS accreditation allows graduates of the programme to enrol with RICS and prepare for becoming Chartered Surveyors.

Impact on Students

With the recent RICS accreditation, students of ESCP’s MSc in Real Estate will benefit from a range of advantages that directly impact their career growth and professional development:

International Recognition: Graduates gain a globally recognised qualification, aligning with the highest real estate standards worldwide. This ensures their credentials are respected across major markets.



Enhanced Career Prospects: The RICS-accredited degree increases employability, as it demonstrates a commitment to professionalism, ethical standards, and industry-leading practices, making graduates more attractive to top-tier employers.



RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC): RICS accreditation allows students to enrol for their APC and achieve RICS professional qualification. The APC ensures candidates are competent and meet the high standards of professionalism required to become a chartered surveyor. Candidates must achieve a set of requirements and competencies which are a mix of technical and professional practice, interpersonal, business and management skills. Passing the APC grants graduates the professional status of Chartered Surveyor.



Global Network & Industry Prestige: RICS membership connects graduates with over 130,000 real estate professionals worldwide, offering unparalleled networking and career advancement opportunities.

The RICS accreditation strengthens the programme’s value, providing students with the skills, industry credibility, and global connections necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive real estate sector.

Prof. Jaime Perez Luque, Academic Director, MSc in Real Estate said:

“We are proud to receive RICS accreditation for the MSc in Real Estate, a recognition that reflects our commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. This accreditation reinforces the programme’s ability to equip future real estate leaders with the technical expertise, strategic mindset, and global perspective needed to navigate an evolving industry. At ESCP Business School, we blend rigorous education with hands-on experience, ensuring our graduates are not only prepared for the market but are also shaping its future”.