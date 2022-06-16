Fair and equal access to ‘all you can eat’ higher education course materials now available 24/7 for students

Global education technology company Cengage today announced the launch of Cengage Unlimited for Institutions, an unrivalled higher education course solution providing 24/7 access to all Cengage digital learning platforms1 and more than 10,000 eTextbooks, homework, and study and assessment tools. Cengage Unlimited for Institutions is now available across the UK, the Middle East and Africa, meaning all Cengage course materials are available in one place for one price no matter how many materials are used.

Designed to provide fair and equal access to engaging course materials for every student, this massive online resource – which received a ‘big thumbs up’ from pilot institutions in Ireland, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia – also includes a skill building and careers centre. The centre features tutorials and resources to help students master competencies to excel at university, explore career options, develop employability skills and transition successfully into the hugely competitive global workplace.

Commenting on the new resource, Dr Eoin Langan, Dean, Faculty of Business at Technological University Dublin, Ireland’s first technological university, said, “We aim to deploy the latest technological solutions to advance and supplement our students’ learning. Cengage Unlimited for Institutions (CUI) provides anytime anywhere remote access to quality course materials via laptops, tablets and mobile phones. It also provides an affordable alternative to the purchase of textbooks for our library and our students. Formative and summative assessment and automatic grading helps our lecturers monitor student progress and understanding.

“Students reported that it aided them significantly in their studies and appreciated being able to access their learning materials contained within our virtual learning environment. They remarked how easy it was to pinpoint content using CUI’s search feature, and save, highlight and bookmark important information. A reduction in back and neck pain caused by carrying heavy textbooks to and around campus was also well received!”

Andrew Robinson, VP, General Manager, International Higher Education at Cengage said, “Our aim during Covid was to ensure that ‘no student was left behind’. We worked closely with all our customers to support them as they transitioned to remote learning and the experience provided us with a deeper understanding of the needs and pain points of students and instructors. Cengage Unlimited for Institutions is designed to meet those needs – it comprises content, courseware, assessments, adaptive tools and analytics, all in one place.

“In EMEA, the high cost of education over a number of years has put universities under increasing pressure when it comes to the student experience. Now compounded by the impact of COVID-19 and the disruption of course delivery methods, there is an increased demand to meet student expectations when it comes to the quality and value of education. Affordable and accessible course materials can make the difference between a student dropping out or completing their degree and there is a growing need to provide fair and equitable access to educational content for all. Students across EMEA need not only day-one access to quality course materials, but access that’s easy, with everything all in one place. It is these current and unmet market needs for – Access, Sustainability, and Affordability – which inspired the provision of Cengage Unlimited for Institutions in the EMEA markets.”

CUI is a supported, scalable solution, with systematic and seamless bulk enrolment options to ease transition to digital. Support is provided by Cengage Learning Consultants and its Cengage Digital Support team at every stage of rollout across institutions. Cengage Unlimited for Institutions is a subscription service. It is available to students in EMEA countries through an institutional or faculty pay model.

To find out more and to watch a short video, please visit https://supadu-cengage-uk.s3.amazonaws.com/digital/brochures/Cui/index.html

* Cengage digital learning platforms: MindTap – is an online learning platform that gives instructors complete course control. It enables them to craft personalized, engaging experiences that boost performance and deliver access to eTextbooks, study tools and more. WebAssign is the definitive solution for homework and assessment needs. SAM is a fully interactive simulated Office environment in which students can learn all the important computer concepts and IT skills required in any workplace. It provides easy-to-follow walk-throughs and allows students to complete live projects and real-world scenarios that will engage and challenge them. CNOWv2 is an online learning management system designed for accounting, taxation, and business statistics courses. CNOWv2 provides a suite of services allowing users to quickly and easily complete assignments, study for exams, and succeed in their academic career. OWLv2 is a fully customizable online course management solution for Chemistry and Physics

Published in