Fresh from his world record run athletics legend Eliud Kipchoge visits local school children in West London to support them doing the Daily Mile

The Daily Mile Foundation hosted an event today with athletics legend and Daily Mile Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge to promote the initiative and inspire even more young Londoners and children across the world to get active.

45 local schoolchildren from St Saviour’s C.E. Primary School in Westminster had the opportunity to take part in The Daily Mile alongside Eliud Kipchoge, who only recently ran an incredible world record time of 2:01:09 at the Berlin Marathon. Eliud had previously made history in October 2019 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge by becoming the first person to run a sub-two hour marathon.

The event today celebrated The Daily Mile and its new campaign in partnership with ITV which promotes the school attainment benefits of 15 minutes of daily activity. The initiative encourages children to run, jog, wheel or walk in the fresh air with friends. Teachers can partake alongside children, strengthening important school relationships.

Eliud Kipchoge has been working with The Daily Mile Foundation, which is supported by INEOS, as well as the Mayor of London, to encourage school children across the world to take part in The Daily Mile since May 2019. The ground-breaking initiative is now a regular fixture of the school day, with over 400,000 schoolchildren taking part in The Daily Mile across London.

Over 3.5 million children in 15,500 schools are doing The Daily Mile across the globe. It is a proven campaign that has been endorsed by the Department for Education and is evidenced to enhance children’s mental health, concentration levels, and physical wellbeing.

Elaine Wyllie MBE, Founder of The Daily Mile, said: “We are forever grateful for the incredible support we have received from history-maker and Daily Mile Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge, whose influence and inspiration will go a long way to encourage children to be more active. Eliud is a true role model to show kids what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“Just 15 minutes of daily physical activity improves a child’s mood, concentration and memory – enhancing their ability to learn.”

Eliud Kipchoge, Daily Mile Ambassador, said: “It is fantastic to run alongside schoolchildren today. As a Daily Mile Ambassador, I am proud to encourage children to get more involved in sport and promote the importance of regular exercise.”

Watch The Daily Mile’s back-to-school campaign supported by INEOS and ITV here.

Published in