Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Pass rates announced for June 2024 ACCA exam sitting

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) July 15, 2024
0 Comments

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in June 2024.

107,506 entered for the June sitting, which saw 124,727 exams completed.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said: ‘As we reach the midpoint of the year, I’m delighted to see such a strong set of results and would like to congratulate the students who have achieved success in this session.

We’re committed to supporting our students’ career success and for all students who are ready to move to their next exam, or for those who are resitting, we encourage you to make full use of the fantastic resources available. For students who sat a core Applied Skills exam and want to see detailed feedback on performance, please look at My Exam Performance. All students can make the most of our fantastic learning resources by using the ACCA Study Hub, where you will find exclusive access to ACCA study materials on the web and mobile. Using our Practice Platform allows the opportunity to prepare using live exam format, layout and functionality and provides access to ACCA specimen, past and mock exams.

Our data shows that students who engage with these amazing resources show an increase in pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

We’d also urge students to check out our enhanced Student Accountant app which has attracted over 119,000 users. It gives students easier access to exam support resources as well as the option to receive tailored push notifications to highlight the content that’s most relevant to their studies.

The new syllabus year starts from September 2024 for all exams except Taxation and Advanced Taxation. The September 2024 session will be the first time the Strategic Business Reporting syllabus will include the important new IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, S1 and S2. 

In addition, we would like to congratulate 4,559 students who have now completed all their exams and will move to affiliate status. We look forward to welcoming them to membership when they will join over 250,000 talented and committed ACCA members around the world undertaking successful careers and making a positive impact.

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 33,924 exams, of which 2,239 were made possible through remote invigilation.

ACCA QualificationPass rate (%)
Applied Knowledge 
BT – Business & Technology89%
FA – Financial Accounting68%
MA – Management Accounting68%
Applied Skills 
LW – Corporate and Business Law79%
TX – Taxation55%
FR – Financial Reporting51%
PM – Performance Management42%
FM – Financial Management48%
AA – Audit and Assurance44%
Strategic Professional – Essentials 
SBL – Strategic Business Leader52%
SBR – Strategic Business Reporting49%
Strategic Professional – Options 
AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance37%
AFM – Advanced Financial Management46%
APM – Advanced Performance Management37%
ATX – Advanced Taxation47%
FOUNDATION LEVEL QUALIFICATIONSPass rate (%)
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 2 RQF) 
FA1 – Recording Financial transactions79%
MA1 – Management Information78%
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 3 RQF) 
FA2 – Maintaining Financial Records75%
MA2 – Managing Costs and Finance66%
ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business (Level 4 RQF) 
FBT – Business & Technology80%
FFA – Financial Accounting74%
FMA – Management Accounting69%
Foundation Specialist Certificates (RQF Level 4) 
FAU Foundations in Audit50%
FTX Foundations in Taxation41%
FFM Foundations in Financial Management 60%
Published in: HE News, Education News | FE News
Topics: ,
ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .