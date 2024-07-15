Pass rates announced for June 2024 ACCA exam sitting

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in June 2024.

107,506 entered for the June sitting, which saw 124,727 exams completed.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said: ‘As we reach the midpoint of the year, I’m delighted to see such a strong set of results and would like to congratulate the students who have achieved success in this session.

We’re committed to supporting our students’ career success and for all students who are ready to move to their next exam, or for those who are resitting, we encourage you to make full use of the fantastic resources available. For students who sat a core Applied Skills exam and want to see detailed feedback on performance, please look at My Exam Performance. All students can make the most of our fantastic learning resources by using the ACCA Study Hub, where you will find exclusive access to ACCA study materials on the web and mobile. Using our Practice Platform allows the opportunity to prepare using live exam format, layout and functionality and provides access to ACCA specimen, past and mock exams.

Our data shows that students who engage with these amazing resources show an increase in pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

We’d also urge students to check out our enhanced Student Accountant app which has attracted over 119,000 users. It gives students easier access to exam support resources as well as the option to receive tailored push notifications to highlight the content that’s most relevant to their studies.

The new syllabus year starts from September 2024 for all exams except Taxation and Advanced Taxation. The September 2024 session will be the first time the Strategic Business Reporting syllabus will include the important new IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, S1 and S2.

In addition, we would like to congratulate 4,559 students who have now completed all their exams and will move to affiliate status. We look forward to welcoming them to membership when they will join over 250,000 talented and committed ACCA members around the world undertaking successful careers and making a positive impact.

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 33,924 exams, of which 2,239 were made possible through remote invigilation.

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Knowledge BT – Business & Technology 89% FA – Financial Accounting 68% MA – Management Accounting 68% Applied Skills LW – Corporate and Business Law 79% TX – Taxation 55% FR – Financial Reporting 51% PM – Performance Management 42% FM – Financial Management 48% AA – Audit and Assurance 44% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 52% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 49% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 37% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 46% APM – Advanced Performance Management 37% ATX – Advanced Taxation 47%