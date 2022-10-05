Gain digital skills for a career or life

Barnsley College is offering an opportunity for people to find out how to improve their technology skills, or retrain for a Digital Industries career, with free courses available.

College staff will be based on the lower floor of Barnsley Markets, from 10.00am and 2.00pm, on Friday 14 October giving expert advice about Digital courses.

Anyone is welcome to speak to the staff about the benefits of increasing their digital skills and their knowledge and experience.

The College is offering digital courses from Level 1 (beginners) to Level 3 (advanced) in a range of subject areas including Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, Networking and Programming. Some courses are free to study and funding is also available for certain programmes.

Two free Introduction to Digital Industries taster session also will be held on Wednesday 26 October on the upper floor of the Market Kitchen, within Barnsley Markets. The first session will place between 9.15am and 12.15pm and the second session will be between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. You can book a place for the taster course by speaking to our staff in person on Friday 14 October or online at www.barnsley.ac.uk.

Leanne Brunt, Head of Digital Industries at Barnsley College, said:

“Digital skills are an essential part of modern life. We can help people use everyday technology such as computers and mobile phones effectively and can also assist those looking to gain more specific skills and improve their employment and career opportunities.

“The national shortage in digital skills means there are huge career opportunities for those with the necessary qualifications and experience. It’s an exciting, fast-moving industry for anyone looking to retrain and work in a new area, at Barnsley College we can help you retrain in Digital up to Level 3 within 12 months.”

