Gaps in outcomes among Free School Meal students

The Higher Education Policy Institute has published a new paper on educational outcomes across different universities for students formerly eligible for Free School Meals.

The disconnect between quality and inequality: An analysis of the gaps in educational outcomes achieved by free school meal-eligible students in English higher education (Policy Note 46) by Professor Antony C. Moss, Pro Vice Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at London South Bank University, shows disadvantaged pupils experience persistent educational inequality across all levels of education.

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) awards universities a Gold, Silver or Bronze award on the basis of the excellence they deliver in teaching, learning and student outcomes – and ensuring these are consistent across different types of students including disadvantaged ones.

The Policy Note finds, however, that there is no statistically significant difference between Bronze, Silver and Gold providers in the Continuation, Completion, Attainment or Progression gaps of their students.

The paper, which has been kindly sponsored by London South Bank University, shows:

Institutions with a TEF Gold Award recruit significantly fewer Free School Meal pupils as a proportion of their overall intake compared to Bronze and Silver universities. Universities that recruit a smaller number of Free School Meal students have a higher entry tariff and are disproportionally more likely to receive a Gold award under the TEF. Not a single provider with more than 30% of their students having been eligible for Free School Meals was awarded a Gold in the TEF. There are no significant correlations between the proportion of Free School meal pupils and the size of any outcome gaps. Gold providers, despite having far fewer Free School Meal students, do not achieve comparatively better Continuation, Completion, Attainment or Progression for these students compared to Silver and Bronze providers.

Professor Antony C. Moss, author of the report, said:

‘This report shows that the heavy lifting on social mobility is not distributed equally across the higher education sector. Bronze and Silver TEF-ranked, lower-tariff institutions are doing far more to expand access to higher education, by recruiting the majority of disadvantaged students.

‘At the same time, they are achieving comparable outcomes compared to high-tariff providers, even though these universities recruit very few disadvantaged students and have greater resources per head to support them.

‘Currently, funding for supporting disadvantaged students is distributed equally across universities with Access and Participation Plans in place. The analysis in this report suggests the Office for Students should rethink how it provides this financial support so that those universities educating the majority of England’s disadvantaged students do not continue to lose out.’

Nick Hillman, Director of HEPI, said:

‘There is a wealth of evidence showing eligibility for Free School Meals is the best common indicator of disadvantage among pupils. This important new research suggests those who received Free School Meals continue to lose out even after entering higher education.

‘The Teaching Excellence Framework was designed to measure the quality of universities and the outcomes of students, but the evidence shows it does not sufficiently reflect one basic educational truth: it is harder to educate thousands of disadvantaged students than it is to educate a handful of them.

‘The Teaching Excellence Framework panels are currently working hard to give out the first full set of Awards to universities since 2017. It is vital they learn from the past by doing more to recognise the circumstances of individual institutions.’

Providers with the lowest proportion of FSM entrants in 2020/21

Provider 2017 TEF Award Tariff Quintile Total Intake FSM Students % FSM The University of Bath Gold 1 1,990 110 5.4 University of Exeter Gold 1 3,660 250 6.9 University of Bristol Silver 1 3,670 260 7.1 University of Oxford Gold 1 1,720 130 7.6 Loughborough University Gold 1 3,020 230 7.7 Leeds Conservatoire Silver 3 330 30 7.9 University of York Gold 1 3,340 280 8.2 The University of Sheffield Silver 1 3,590 300 8.4 University of Southampton Silver 1 2,980 270 9.0 Harper Adams University Gold 1 410 40 9.1 University of Durham Gold 2 2,560 230 9.1 University of Newcastle upon Tyne Gold 3 3,620 330 9.1 Hartpury University Gold 2 490 50 9.3 University of Cambridge Gold 1 1,790 170 9.5 The University of Nottingham Gold 1 5,450 540 9.9 The University of Lancaster Gold 1 2,550 260 10.1 The University of Leeds Gold 1 4,990 510 10.2 The University of Liverpool Silver 1 4,040 430 10.7 Falmouth University Gold 1 1,520 170 11.0 Arts University Bournemouth Gold 3 870 100 11.3

Data based on full time undergraduate entrants, from providers who recruited >200 students in 2020/21

Providers with the highest proportion of FSM entrants in 2020 – 2021.

Provider 2017 TEF Award Tariff Quintile Total Intake FSM Students % FSM Middlesex University Silver 5 1,620 670 41.2 School of Oriental and African Studies Silver 2 720 280 38.6 London South Bank University Silver 5 1,820 690 37.8 Roehampton University Silver 5 930 350 37.8 London Metropolitan University Bronze 5 760 290 37.7 The University of Westminster Bronze 4 2,960 1080 36.5 University of Wolverhampton Silver 5 1,930 680 35.5 City, University of London Silver 2 2,340 790 33.6 Brunel University London Silver 3 2,130 710 33.5 Birmingham City University Silver 3 4,930 1630 33.1 The University of Law Limited Silver #N/A 880 290 33.1 Newman University Silver 5 400 130 32.9 University of Bedfordshire Silver 5 690 220 32.6 University of Greenwich Silver 4 3,020 970 32.3 Goldsmiths’ College Bronze 3 840 270 32.1 The University of West London Silver 4 1,210 380 31.3 Birkbeck College Silver 5 270 80 31.3 Newcastle College Group Silver #N/A 500 160 31.0 University College Birmingham Silver 5 790 240 30.8 Kingston University Bronze 4 2,400 720 30.1

Data based on full time undergraduate entrants, from providers who recruited >200 students in 2020/21

Published in