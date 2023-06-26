Guest speakers give social science students insight into potential career paths

A range of guest speakers at HSDC Havant gave Social Science students the opportunity to learn more about eye-opening careers relating to their current studies.

Students were first greeted by Mental Health Nurse and Physiological Therapist Sam Boyes, who was able to give a detailed overview of his employment to date and how a keen interest in Psychology at college sparked such an intriguing career journey.

Sam, who currently works for italk, a therapy service within the NHS, detailed his employment history to students which included working at high-security psychiatric hospital Broadmoor and medium secure unit, Ravenswood House. This gave students a detailed understanding of the type of careers available that relate to their chosen subjects, particularly within Criminology and Psychology.

Sam, who has previously visited HSDC to present to students, explained his journey within the industry and his passion to want to help people whilst also discussing the risks he has faced in his career. Sam also credits his wealth of experience within different establishments, including secure hospitals alongside training and reflection sessions as helping him progress and succeed in his career to date.

Technician and teacher of Criminology, Kristie Thorne said:

“It was great for Sam to return to the college to provide an insight into the role of a forensic nurse. When you think of criminology and forensic science, instinctively you would think of roles within the police, the criminal justice system, and crime scene investigation.

The students were able to make connections between these roles through the exploration of forensic nursing and understand how Sam’s role is quite important in establishing risk, treatment, and recidivism.”

This was then followed by a discussion led by four members of the Home Office who detailed the range of work they do, which included working with migrant crossings in small boats across the English Channel which is extremely challenging.

Alongside this, the team also explained the range of job roles within the Civil Service and different routes into the industry. This included Apprenticeships, which are a great way to start at entry level with the opportunity to progress, develop and upskill.

The guest speakers attracted a large number of students to the Studio Theatre and it was great to see so many individuals from a range of courses engage with the speakers and ask a variety of questions which is a huge benefit to their current studies and future careers.

