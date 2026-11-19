Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) has been shortlisted for four categories at the West London Business Awards 2027.

This includes eight student nominations. Emily Skinner has been nominated for Teenpreneur of the Year (U18), while Akansha Rodrigues, Mohammad Danial Bacha and Rosario Boyce are all nominated for Young Entrepreneur of the Year (19-24). These students have demonstrated exceptional business acumen at a young age and have shown remarkable commitment by continuing their studies alongside working on their own businesses.

Julie Palecka, Olaf Gurjao, Dylan Wenman-Doyle and Danielle O’Keefe have all been nominated for Apprentice of the Year. Feedback from their employers praised their outstanding work ethic and the positive impact they have had on their workplaces. For these students to have been recognised among the best talent and future business leaders in West London is a fantastic accomplishment and HRUC is proud of their achievements.

HRUC has also been shortlisted for West London Data Centre Initiative of the Year at the West London Business Awards. Earlier this year, HRUC in collaboration with Amazon launched the UK’s first-ever higher-level qualification to prepare students to work in data centres. These unique qualifications are designed to equip learners with the skills and experience needed to work in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

The qualifications have been specifically developed to address the technical skills and workforce requirements of the wider data centre sector, with the potential to establish a nationally recognised training pathway that supports employers across the industry.

Yaseen Akhtar, Managing Director of the West London Institute of Technology, HRUC, said:

“We are delighted that HRUC and Amazon Web Services have been shortlisted for West London Data Centre Initiative of the Year. This innovative partnership reinforces our role as a leading provider of employer-led technical education, supporting learners to gain the qualifications, skills and workplace experience needed to meet the demands of the growing data centre industry. We look forward to celebrating with all the other finalists and employers at the awards ceremony next year.”

HRUC is also a proud sponsor of the awards, which recognise outstanding people and businesses across every key sector of the West London economy, from manufacturers to hospitality, education to the creative industries. Now in their 14th year, the awards aim to provide a platform to recognise leadership and innovation across the region.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham in February 2027.