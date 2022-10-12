NEU strike ballot of Sixth Form Colleges members to open

The @NEUnion has notified both the Government and employers that we will be opening a formal ballot of members working in the Sixth Form Collegessector in England.

The National Education Union represents the majority of teachers employed in the Sixth Form Colleges sector. The ballot will open on Tuesday 18 October and close on Friday 11 November.

NEU sixth form members voted overwhelmingly in an indicative ballot (76.6% turnout and 97% support) for a pay rise to exceed RPI (11.7% at the point the pay claim was submitted) and have endorsed the union to move to a formal ballot for industrial action to secure a fully funded above-inflation pay increase.

So far, the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), the colleges’ national body, have essentially ‘mirrored’ the STRB award for teachers in the maintained sector, with an offer that would give most teachers a 5% increase.* This pay offer will not protect the living standards of our members and falls way behind what is acceptable.

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Teachers in Sixth Form Colleges have suffered a real-terms pay cut in the region of 20% since 2010 and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, are not prepared to see their income fall further. No one wants to take strike action, but year after year of below-inflation pay increases have now had a major impact on the value of their pay. Government needs to address what is now a serious problem for the sector.

“Sixth Form Colleges play an important role in the education of young people. Failure to give a fully funded above-inflation pay increase will lead to a further drain in staff from this vital sector and will diminish the education of our young people.”

