Liverpool Adult Learning Service becomes an ETF/SET Corporate Partner

We are delighted to share that staff at Liverpool Adult Learning Service have become members of the Society for Education and Training (SET), the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE), thanks to their new Corporate Partnership.

The partnership between Liverpool Adult Learning Service and SET/ETF which began in April 2023 means 150 staff will be supported to increase their professionalism through their SET membership, and benefit from a valuable range of professional development opportunities, exclusive content, research, webinars, events, and discounts.

In addition, the organisation will benefit from having an ongoing relationship with the ETF via a dedicated Regional Relationship Manager who will support them in creating a development plan in line with the organisation’s aims. This will enable access to a report summarising staff’s self-assessments and benchmarking against national averages and the raw data.

Announcing the partnership, Elaine McCausland, Head of Service – Adult Learning, at Liverpool City Council, said:

“We are delighted to join SET/ETF as a Corporate Partner. Investing in our staff, and their professional development, is a top priority as we strive to provide a high-quality learning experience.”

Among a range of benefits, being an ETF/SET Corporate Partner supports teaching staff at the organisation to maximize the effectiveness of their membership, support to evaluate and improve the standards of teaching within the organisation, guidance on maximising the impact of the Corporate Partnership and the chance to take part in a Professional Standards workshop.

Dr Katerina Kolyva, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Education and Training Foundation said:

“We are delighted to welcome Liverpool Adult Learning Service as an ETF/SET Corporate Partner.

Corporate Partnership enhances professionalism and development for your staff. It provides teaching staff with access to a variety of resources including reflecting and embedding our Professional Standards for Teachers and Trainers into your everyday practice as well as CPD opportunities, including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”

Further information about Corporate Partnerships and all the benefits can be found on the SET website.

