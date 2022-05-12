London healthy food chain Tossed partners with youth charity Greenhouse Sports to raise £20,000

London lunchtime favourite, Tossed, has launched an all-new Superfood Salad in collaboration with local charity Greenhouse Sports. The new menu addition will see 50p of each sale donated directly to the charity, which employs full-time sports coaches to support and mentor young people facing disadvantage in the Capital and beyond.

Tossed has supported Greenhouse Sports since 2019, taking part in the charity’s inaugural corporate table tennis tournament, which is hosted annually at the Greenhouse Centre in Marylebone. Greenhouse Sports became the Official Charity of the premium fresh food chain this year, in a partnership that hopes to raise at least £20,000 for the charity.

The Superfood Salad, priced from £7.19, is available to buy across all 12 of the London-based branches. The vegetarian salad consists of a rainbow of superfoods, including beetroot, edamame beans, cranberries, carrot, omega seeds, baby plum tomatoes and feta cheese all tossed in a French style vinaigrette. with 50p of each sale going directly to Greenhouse Sports.

Angelina Harrisson, Brand Director at Tossed says: “We are so pleased to be teaming up with Greenhouse Sports again, a local charity we have worked closely with in the past, and who really share our values – not least leading active, healthy lifestyles.”

“Greenhouse does vital work and reaches so many kids, and with younger generations hit hard by the pandemic, it is more important than ever to extend support to young people most in need, and through Greenhouse Sports’ mentoring programme we hope to do just that.”

Since its inception in 2002, Greenhouse Sports has worked with 50,000 children, keeping them engaged with education, helping them achieve better results, better jobs and a better future. The charity employs highly-qualified coaches, unique individuals who are sports coach, trained mentor and role-model combined – they engage with the kids through sport, and teach them the life-skills they need.

On its 20th Anniversary year, the charity’s vision is simple: currently there are 4 million children in the UK who are missing out on opportunity and we have proven there is a way to level-up their life chances – so let’s work together to make it happen.

Beatrice Butsana-Sita, CEO at Greenhouse Sports adds: “We are incredibly grateful to be working with Tossed, a brand that promotes the importance of health and wellbeing, a focal point of everything we do at Greenhouse Sports. All our funding goes directly towards improving some of the most disadvantaged young lives in the country and we’re delighted Tossed is continuing to support us in this way.”

Tossed has been on quite the journey over the past few years, but has always kept Greenhouse Sports on their radar. Like many businesses, they struggled financially in 2020 due to various lockdowns throughout the pandemic, but Managing Director Neil Sebba and Brand Director Angelina Harrisson worked to acquire the company and successfully re-launched, all whilst maintaining their support for the charity.

It therefore made perfect sense for Tossed to partner with Greenhouse Sports as their Official Charity, and work to raise funds whilst promoting their healthy, feel good food. Tossed now has 12 London branches, stretching from Paddington to New Providence Wharf, all of which will be serving up the charitable Superfood Salad in 2022 and beyond.There are also plans for Tossed to support the charity’s Performance Table Tennis squad, who are normally based at the Greenhouse centre, but are training at different venues while the Centre remains shut awaiting roof repairs. You can read more about Greenhouse Sports’ ‘Run For The Roof’ fundraising campaign here.

Published in