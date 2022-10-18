NEU announces dates of formal ballots over pay

Today the National Education Union is writing to employers with notification of our intention to carry out national ballots of around 300,000 teacher and support staff members in England and Wales.

These formal postal ballots will open on Friday 28 October 2022 and close on Friday 13 January 2023.

Dates for potential strike action are yet to be decided, but likely to be from week commencing 30 January 2023.

In our recent indicative ballots, which closed last week:

– 62% of teacher members and 68% of support staff members in more than 23,000 schools voted;

– 98% of teacher members believe that all teachers should receive a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise;

– 86% of teacher members would be willing to take strike action to demand that rise;

– 92% of support staff reject the employers’ final pay offer for 2022/23;

– 78% of support staff would vote yes to strike action.

The formal ballots will ask members “Are you prepared to take strike action in furtherance of this dispute?” Each dispute is about the failure to give a commitment for a fully funded above-inflation pay rise (as measured by September 2022 RPI).

Kevin Courtney and Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said:

“The latest financial statement from the fourth Chancellor in as many months, will do nothing to quell the anger of teachers and support staff as they face yet another real-terms pay cut. Teachers have lost 20% in real terms since 2010, and for support staff in the same period the loss stands at 27%. This is simply unsustainable.

“The strength of feeling should not be underestimated. Teachers work amongst the largest number of hours of any profession, and according to the OECD those working in England work longer hours than teachers anywhere else in Europe.

Pay, along with workload, lays at the root of a recruitment and retention crisis which should be of deep concern to the Government, but about which they have been completely ineffective.

According to their own figures, one in eight teachers leave within their first year, a quarter within three years of qualifying and almost a third are gone within five years 40% of teachers leave within ten years of qualifying. The Department for Education routinely misses its own trainee targets, year upon year.

“The Government believes that a starting salary of £30,000, promised at the 2019 election and introduced this September, will be generous enough to stem the flow. But they ignore the fact that inflation since 2019 has already wiped out its value.

“Our members are reluctant to strike – they want to be in school teaching children – but they have been undervalued for too long. The Government’s refusal to fully fund the meagre pay rise for 2022/23 is the final insult. We repeat our willingness to meet with Government to find a serious answer to more than a decade of declining pay.”

