NEU comment on Strike Day in England

Commenting on today’s strike in England by NEU teacher members in schools and sixth form colleges, Kevin Courtney and Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said:

“The fact that NEU members are again reluctantly having to take strike action symbolises the complete failure by the Government to make a serious and credible pay and funding offer to the profession.

“The Government is acting in a fit of pique and has spent the whole of April doing nothing about our dispute. 98% of NEU members rejected the pay and funding offer as ‘insulting’, on a two-thirds turnout. Other unions have followed suit, resulting in the whole profession speaking with one voice. All that Gillian Keegan has achieved this month is to strengthen the resolve of teachers.

“On Tuesday, NEU teachers working in England’s schools and sixth form colleges will again be on strike. But it is never too late for the Government to come to its senses and pick up the phone. We have always said that we are happy to meet without preconditions, and would be happy to look at a new, improved offer. We will also be re-balloting to ensure that the campaign for a fully-funded pay rise continues in step with members’ wishes.

“Teachers have lost 23% in real terms against RPI inflation since 2010, with pay losses significantly worse than those for other professions. Research by the NFER, IFS and Public First all say that teacher pay has declined compared relatively to other pay in the economy. This is part of the problem of recruitment and retention, and the Government needs to recognise that and create a correction in teacher pay – and it needs to fund it properly – if we’re going to have the physics teachers, the chemistry teachers, and the primary teachers which our children need.

“The Education Secretary has washed her hands of the matter, but she risks looking foolish. Her abdication of responsibility is failing teachers, parents and children. Gillian Keegan has a chance now to correct the course of this dispute and return to the negotiating table. She needs to realise that this issue is not going away and must start treating it with the seriousness it deserves.”

Published in