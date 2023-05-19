NEU: latest statement on fully-funded pay dispute

Following a meeting of its national executive, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, the Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said:

“Gillian Keegan now has the report of the School Teachers’ Review Body – and so she now has to make decisions.

“She has the power to reject, accept or amend the STRB recommendations. She has the power to fully fund her decision.

“If she makes the right call, she can start to move our schools in a better direction. She can fund schools properly, start to address the decline in teacher pay and its consequences for the appalling state of teacher recruitment and retention.

“If she makes the right decisions, she could also avoid further strike action.

“The NEU executive will meet next on 17 June. We hope that by then she will have discussed the STRB report and her reaction to it with teacher and headteacher unions, and discussed both workload and this year’s pay which remains unsettled.

“If she hasn’t moved to settle the dispute, then that meeting will decide on further strike action in the week commencing 3 July.

“In the meantime, thousands and thousands of NEU members are voting in our re-ballot. Each vote is another message to Gillian Keegan that she must find a settlement.

“Gillian Keegan can no longer hide behind the STRB – she has the report and she must act on it.”

