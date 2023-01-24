NEU rebuts Gillian Keegan’s questions over timing of ballot result announcement

On Saturday, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote to the National Education Union asking questions aboutthe timing of the announcement of our strike ballot results.

We are convinced that we have met the requirements and have responded in full.

Dear Mary and Kevin,

Thank you for your engagement with my officials yesterday. I understand that good progress was made in relation to workload, pay demands and other important issues. I appreciate your continued engagement on these matters.

Thank you also for your letter of 19 January 2023. My officials are keen to understand better the timeline from the closing of your ballot on 13 January 2023, the declaration of results and the correspondence you had with employers. I would, therefore, be grateful if you could kindly respond to the questions enclosed in Annex A no later than 16:00 on Monday 23 January 2023.

Thank you again for your continued engagement.

Yours sincerely,

Gillian Keegan MP

NEU to SoS.

Dear Secretary of State,

We are writing to respond to your letter received on Saturday 21 January 2023,in which you set out six questions and asked for a response by no later than 16:00 on Monday 23 January 2023.

We have answered below the questions enclosed in the Annex to your letter. We hope this information allows your officials to understand better how and when the National Education Union announced our ballot results on Monday 16 January 2023, following receipt of the results from the independent scrutineer earlier that day.

We think it would stretch credulity to suggest the Union did not take all steps as were reasonably necessary to ensure all members and relevant employers were informed of the results of the ballot as soon as was reasonably practicable.

We believe the Union has been completely transparent in the way it has announced and reported the ballot results. In that spirit, we intend to publish this correspondence.

Yours sincerely

Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary

Commenting on the correspondence, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said:

“It will greatly disappoint our members to learn that Gillian Keegan prefers a fishing expedition to constructive negotiations over pay and funding. This seems like a desperate move on behalf of a Government with no answers for teachers and support staff.

“We are always willing to meet any time any place, but no further dates have been proposed.

“We think it is obvious that there is no employer in the country who didn’t know the result, if they wanted to know the result of our ballot.

“What we hope is that Gillian Keegan drops these misguided efforts to use the anti-union laws to undermine the democratic vote of NEU members – and instead begins to work with us to find a solution to the pay and funding problems in our schools.”

