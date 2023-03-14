NEU responds to Gillian Keegan’s latest letter

This morning the joint general secretaries of the National Education Union received a letter from the Education Secretary, to which they have replied.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Dear Gillian,

Thank you for your letter of 14 March.

The National Education Union of course regrets the inconvenience caused to parents, children and young people by strike action. However, the responsibility for this lies squarely with your department.

The NEU has said repeatedly that we will meet for talks any time, any place, anywhere. It is your precondition that we call off strike action in order to have talks, which lies in the way.

Last week, we, alongside the other education union leaders, asked for talks through ACAS in order to make progress. You refused to engage.

Teachers in Scotland have been able to consider an offer. In Wales, a serious offer has led to the pausing of NEU strike action on two occasions in the past month. No preconditions were thought necessary by the Scottish and Welsh governments, and the sky did not fall in. Progress has been made. England, meanwhile, lags behind other countries yet again.

The Department for Education’s attitude towards talks is not only unusual but counterproductive. The precondition itself is very new and unusual. When we, alongside Chris Keates of NASUWT, were negotiators for the teacher unions during the pensions dispute of 2011, those talks were carried out with Government throughout a period of industrial action.

You have therefore set a whole new precedent, which is nothing more than a stumbling block with which to play politics. If the Prime Minister and Chancellor really have invested you with the ability to enter serious negotiations and make new offers on pay for both this year and next, then there should be no need for such a stumbling block.

We welcomed the talks at the start of the year, but the talks were only initiated when it was clear that our ballot would be successful. The ballot broke thresholds which your government created, that were designed never to be breached. Such is the strength of feeling of our members, and it is a vote which must not be ignored.

We know that there is much to discuss with you, not only on pay but workforce challenges and workload.

Parents see daily the effect that the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, alongside woeful school funding, is having on their children’s education. This is disruption to school life every single day. While we sincerely apologise for this disruption on Wednesday and Thursday, as a result of strike action, we believe that parents recognise the need for change. Parent polling shows strong support for our argument as well as the strikes.

Over thirteen years, Conservative-led governments have been derelict in their duties towards parents, children and teachers. Education has been run into the ground. Teacher training targets are routinely missed, qualified teachers are leaving at a worryingly high rate, and the lack of funding for schools is resulting in headteachers having to cut corners in education provision as well as being unable to afford or find the funding to repair their buildings. Our children and young people deserve so much better. This is only possible through a serious commitment to funding schools, and in terms of teacher and support staff pay, ensuring it is not only above inflation but fully-funded.

The NEU’s Pay Up! Save Our Schools campaign is calling for investment in education, for investment in this generation of children, the generation hit so hard by Covid.

Our members take very seriously the achievements of the pupils to whom they are responsible. That is why they will strike over the next two days with enormous regret. It was wholly avoidable, were it not for your insistence on a spurious precondition which cannot and should not be met.

Dr Mary Bousted & Kevin Courtney

Joint General Secretaries

National Education Union

