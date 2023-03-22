NEU to hand in a petition to the DFE asking them to replace Ofsted

This week, the National Education Union called on Ofsted inspections to be paused given the concern about school leaders’ welfare.

The NEU is campaigning for Ofsted to be replaced by a system which is supportive, effective and fair.

A small group representing the petition, including Niamh Sweeney, Deputy General Secretary of the NEU, will arrive at the Department for Education, Sanctuary Buildings, 20 Great Smith St, SW1P 3BT, for the hand in today (23 March) at approximately 12.30pm.

The petition has been signed by over 45,000 people. It calls on Government to:

Replace Ofsted with a school accountability system which is supportive, effective and fair.

Work with teachers, leaders and other stakeholders to establish a commission to learn how school accountability is done in other high performing education nations.

Develop an accountability system which commands the trust and confidence of education staff as well as parents and voters.

This petition was started before the tragic death of Ruth Perry.

Niamh Sweeney, Deputy General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Ofsted are simply not in touch with what’s happening in schools and they are failing on their own terms to be a ‘force for improvement’. Parents, staff and school leaders all want every school and college to succeed and it’s important that there is accountability to parents and students. However, no system succeeds or improves when staff leaving this important profession cite in such high numbers that it is the inspection and the surveillance culture which is causing them to leave.

“NEU members want Ofsted to be replaced with a system which is supportive of staff efforts, captures the whole range of student achievements and which, simply put, is fair. Inspection should take a reasonable account of the context of the school and it should take account of the welfare of staff. A national body shouldn’t have lost the confidence of school leaders and the profession. The public debate this week has highlighted how little support there is for the concept of four blunt grades, because it is clearly absurd that the whole of school life is condensed into a single-word judgment. There is also a growing concern among leaders that schools are being downgraded for spurious reasons which are not objective or reasonable grounds.

“It’s inescapable that, if we carry on as we are, we jeopardise the health of school leaders and won’t keep enough leaders. There are other, better approaches to inspection and it is time for change.”

The full text of the petition is available here: https://www.replaceofsted.valueeducation.org.uk/sign-petition

