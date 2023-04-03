Shopping Cart

From education to employment

New study proves Ofsted leaves teachers exhausted

NEU April 3, 2023
0 Comments
woman holding a book

The first findings of an authoritative new study from University College London and the University of Cardiff shows that teachers who believe an Ofsted inspection is likely in the coming 12 months have a higher work intensity with lower task discretion and are more likely to report always coming home from work exhausted than other teachers.

The study also found that teachers who already worked at higher intensity than other professionals and with lower flexibility have had no change in their working after the pandemic, whereas other professionals have experienced a significant reduction in their work intensity and a significant increase in the flexibility of their working hours.

The study, which was funded by the National Education Union, has also looked at social deprivation and found that teachers working in schools with high levels of deprivation have higher work intensity, and lower task discretion than teachers in other schools.

Commenting on the first findings, which are attached, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“This study will come as no surprise to teachers, it proves what they all know. Teaching is already exhausting work and the run up to Ofsted makes work significantly harder and more exhausting.

“The Government cannot go on with a broken system. That is why the NEU is calling for Ofsted to be replaced with a new system that is supportive, effective and fair.”

Published in: Education, Work and leadership
NEU

