Nottingham Business School students receive career boost with CISI collaboration

Students of Nottingham Business School (NBS), part of Nottingham Trent University, will receive a career boost as the University collaborates with a leading financial services professional body, becoming an accredited CISI Partner University.

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is a charity, awarding and membership body for those working in the financial services sector. Its qualifications and CPD offering are the foundation for many jobs in the profession, including wealth management, financial planning and capital markets. The CISI recently announced that every one of the Financial Services Skills Commission’s 13 priority future skills features in the CISI CPD suite of 250 modules.

The collaboration means that NBS students will be offered the opportunity to study for and sit CISI examinations during their course. The CISI qualification which will be available to NBS students is the L3 Introduction to Investment.

The agreement also means that NBS students will be able to become CISI members, unlocking access to the CISI Continuing Professional Development suite, which includes 250 learning modules, CISI TV videos and thought leadership from the CISI member magazine The Review.

Eligible students under this collaboration will also have opportunities to study an accredited programme to enter the annual CISI Global Educational Trust Awards.

The new NBS/CISI collaboration will take effect from September 2023.

NBS is a leader in experiential learning and personalisation of business, management and economics education and research, combining academic excellence with positive impact on people, business and society. With more than 8,500 students, NBS is one of the UK’s largest business schools.

It is Quadruple+ Accredited by EQUIS, AACSB, EFMD BA for International Business, which are globally recognised hallmarks of excellence and quality for business education. NBS is also accredited by Small Business Charter, providing support and development for SMEs. The school is also a PRME Champion and held up as an exemplar and beacon by the United Nations Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME).

Kirsty Crosby, CISI Head of Education Development said:

“We are delighted to welcome NBS and Nottingham Trent University to the CISI Partner University community. They are inspirational in their commitment to supporting students from challenging socio-economic backgrounds and we are privileged to be their partners. Our CISI Educational Trust programme will complement the excellent business and finance degrees NTU students study, offering them professional qualifications which will give them a competitive edge in the world of work.”

Dr Vangelis Tsiligkiris, Associate Professor and course leader at NBS, said:

“We are pleased to partner with CISI, the leading professional body for securities, investment, and financial planning. At NBS, our focus is on providing students with exceptional opportunities for professional development and career progression. This partnership with CISI perfectly aligns with our mission, offering students a clear path to excel in their finance careers.”

Those interested in finding out more about the NTU/CISI programme should contact kirsty.crosby@cisi.org

