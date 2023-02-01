Parent groups backing National Education Union action

Groups representing parents have released a joint statement in support of members of the National Education Union (NEU) taking strike action today (1 February).

The statement – signed by the parental organisations Save Our Schools, Rescue Our Schools, Let Our Kids Be Kids, Special Needs Jungle and Square Peg – makes clear that parents support teachers in their demand for fair pay.

The groups say they share the concerns of educators that children’s education is being harmed because of a lack of qualified teachers and turnover of staff, and calls on the Government to engage with the National Education Union, to negotiate a settlement and avoid the industrial action.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Taking strike action is very much a last resort for our members. They do so with a heavy heart because they cannot stand by and watch their pupils not receiving the education they deserve.

“Parents know from first-hand experience that children are losing out because of the chronic shortage of teachers. Often pupils are being taught by short-term supply, or staff who aren’t qualified in the subject they’re teaching.

“Knowing that parents and members of the community support them taking a stand to Save Our Schools will give educatorshuge confidence in taking this action, not just for fair pay, but in defence of children’s education.”

The full statement is below:

As groups representing parents, we support members of the National Education Union (NEU) in their Pay up! Save Our Schools campaign. We share their concerns about the impact of years of underfunding and urge Government to come to a settlement with teachers.

Our children are losing out because there are not enough teachers. Increasingly those that are in the classroom are not qualified in the subject they are teaching. Special needs support assistants are leaving their jobs for better paid work elsewhere. Lack of qualified teachers and turnover of staff harms the education children and young people receive and particularly impacts on children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The current situation cannot continue.

Without a fair pay rise for teachers and sufficient funding for schools, recruitment and retention issues will not be resolved and schools and colleges will continue to struggle to find, train and keep talented and capable educators.

This campaign is backed by parents: polls conducted in recent weeks illustrate the scale of support for teaching staff in their campaign to protect our children’s education.

We applaud educators for taking such a strong stand, while understanding that they do not want to be on strike. They want to be in the classroom, doing what they do best – teaching and supporting our children and young people. Striking is a last resort.

So, we ask Government ministers – if they really do care about children’s education – to engage with the National Education Union, to negotiate a settlement and avoid this action.

It is time for ministers to demonstrate that they truly value our schools and those who work in education. It’s time for them to show that they truly care about the life chances of our children.

Published in