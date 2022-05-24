Powered by TENSTAR: SCL Enigmaz announce partnership with UK esports organisation



Following the recent launch of their esports education offering, SCL Enigmaz are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with UK based esports organisation, TENSTAR.

Built by SCL Education in an exciting move to diversify their curriculum and offer learners the opportunity to focus on careers in esports, SCL Enigmaz are proud to team up with TENSTAR to deliver expert coaching, mentoring and competition.

Since its conception in 2021, TENSTAR have risen to become one of the brightest products of the UK esports scene.

In just one-year TENSTAR has helped to grow grassroot playing rosters into some of the finest in their respective titles. Their Male Valorant team went from strength to strength both domestically and internationally before graduating to industry titans Mad Lions.

Their female Valorant roster known as Nova are 2-time EMEA Champions and represent the inclusivity and diversity that powers the club.

SCL Enigmaz, powered by TENSTAR, are now offering aspiring learners the opportunity to complete a BTEC Level 2 Diploma in Esports and/or BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Esports, with programmes starting this September.

Kieran Roberson, Interim CEO at TENSTAR said: “We at TENSTAR are delighted to be supporting SCL Enigmaz. As a true home of esports education, SCL shares our vision for an industry landscape rich with educated and blossoming esports talent. We look forward to what we are certain will be a long and defining partnership.”

The esports industry is turbulent and ever evolving, meaning experience with working industry professionals can be essential in helping learners reach the next steps in their esports careers.

TENSTAR will act as an industry aid to those on their SCL Enigmaz journey, providing weekly coaching and engagement with various esports and media professionals.

These experiences will provide learners with a clear picture of the current esports landscape; learning from individuals that work in a variety of vital roles and using those experiences to further their own learning and growth.

Stuart Allen, Director of Operations said: “TENSTAR are leaders within their field, not only bringing a wealth of skill, experience and expertise, but a shared passion for nurturing and supporting young learners both as individuals and towards a career within the industry.”

Perfectly aligned to SCL Education Group’s mission, TENSTAR have also used their reach to inspire a younger generation with their Schools Space Programme which has seen over 100 disadvantaged children taking part in gaming enrichment and educational activities at HAF Holiday Camps.

Brad Rushton, SCL Education Group CEO said: “We are extremely proud to be working with TENSTAR to ensure that our offering continues to provide the very best opportunities for our learners to develop both educationally and towards meaningful careers.

“This exciting partnership is our next step towards our mission of positively impacting on the lives of 1 million young people.”

SCL Enigmaz is SCL Education’s first step into a diverse industry with endless opportunities for learners across the UK, with programmes developed and quality assured to set learners on a path towards their future career.

Beyond their qualification, SCL Enigmaz learners will be presented with a wealth of options on completion of their Level 2 or Level 3 programme. Exit routes include high quality apprenticeships with SCL Education Group, progression onto higher education, or directly into employment within esports or associated industries.

While the SCL Enigmaz programmes are designed to be delivered remotely, elements of learners’ enrichment will be delivered on-site. SCL Enigmaz are now looking for venues to deliver their offering.

If you’re looking at running an esports programme, get in touch by emailing [email protected].

More information can be found on their website: https://sclenigmaz.co.uk/.

