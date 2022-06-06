Queen honours people for their contributions to education and childcare

Every year on her official birthday the Queen honours people who have gone above and beyond in public service.

The list, published today, includes a number of people honoured for their contributions to education. Among them are:

Afia Choudhury: OBE

Afia is a foster carer from Tower Hamlets in London. Her dedication to fostering is extraordinary. She is a foster parent, a fostering ambassador and a member of corporate parenting board.

Nicola Benyahia: MBE

Nicola is the founder of Families for Life. She has played a key role in raising awareness of the risk of radicalisation of vulnerable people.

Jill Colbert: OBE

Jill is the Director of Children’s Services and Chief Executive of Together for Children. She has transformed children’s services in Sunderland.

Yvonne Jacqueline Davis: MBE

Yvonne is the former headteacher of Oak View Primary and Nursery School in Hatfield. She is a trailblazer in education for teachers from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Aisha Thomas: MBE

Aisha founded the charity Representation Matters. She tirelessly campaigns for greater representation for students and teachers from ethnic minorities by highlighting the importance of anti-racist practice.

Graham Cowley: OBE

Graham is the independent chair of Blackpool Opportunity Area. He is a campaigner for better opportunities for young people in Blackpool.

Michael James Paul Arthur: Knighthood

Michael was Provost and President of University College London. Under his leadership University College London became a sector-leader in equality, diversity and inclusion.

William Ogden: British Empire Medal

William is academic affairs advisor at Kingston University. He has ensured students with additional needs have access to correct the support and raised awareness of the deaf society.

Bryan Lee: British Empire Medal

Bryan is the site manager at Tomlinscote School in Frimley. Bryan was instrumental in keeping the school open safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patricia Mary Pritchard: MBE

Particia has been honoured for services to childcare and early years professionals in Derby. She has improved the status of childcare and promoted the well-being of early years’ employees.

