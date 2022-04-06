Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi Burining Glass ad - Curriculum Planning

School searches for head of £1million business school

FE News Editor April 6, 2022
0 Comments
C Learning Go Google

A Shropshire school is searching for an exceptional leader to head up its £1million Business School.

The position, which will also take a lead on employability of pupils, will inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders. 

Headmaster Tim Firth said: “Wrekin’s Business School is critical to our educational offering where everything is linked to ensuring our pupils are employable in the current marketplace, and developing them into leaders of the future.

“At Wrekin we are determined not to pass on the problem of an unprepared workforce to employers – we want our pupils to open doors and go through them ready for work. Our Business School prepares them for that and has spearheaded our drive towards the greater employability of our pupils.” 

T0lW6y7E.jpeg

The Business School launched in 2017 with the aim of resembling the corporate world, rather than a classroom, in an effort to create opportunities for pupils to experience a taste of real life. 

It boasts a lecture theatre, boardroom, offices for hot-desking and break-out spaces for meetings and brainstorming sessions. 

PwsVn64w.jpeg

In the last two years, pupils at Wrekin College have launched two start up businesses: a ‘Retro Shack’ selling retro clothing and music on Wellington High Street and ‘Express-O’, a mobile coffee outlet selling quality coffee. 

The school has also hosted employability camps and speaker events for pupils to meet and learn from industry experts. 

Mr Firth added: “This is an exciting opportunity for the right applicant – whether you have a background as a teacher or trainer or maybe experience in running your own business, we look forward to hearing from you.”

To find out more visit wrekincollege.com

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this