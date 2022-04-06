School searches for head of £1million business school

A Shropshire school is searching for an exceptional leader to head up its £1million Business School.

The position, which will also take a lead on employability of pupils, will inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Headmaster Tim Firth said: “Wrekin’s Business School is critical to our educational offering where everything is linked to ensuring our pupils are employable in the current marketplace, and developing them into leaders of the future.

“At Wrekin we are determined not to pass on the problem of an unprepared workforce to employers – we want our pupils to open doors and go through them ready for work. Our Business School prepares them for that and has spearheaded our drive towards the greater employability of our pupils.”

The Business School launched in 2017 with the aim of resembling the corporate world, rather than a classroom, in an effort to create opportunities for pupils to experience a taste of real life.

It boasts a lecture theatre, boardroom, offices for hot-desking and break-out spaces for meetings and brainstorming sessions.

In the last two years, pupils at Wrekin College have launched two start up businesses: a ‘Retro Shack’ selling retro clothing and music on Wellington High Street and ‘Express-O’, a mobile coffee outlet selling quality coffee.

The school has also hosted employability camps and speaker events for pupils to meet and learn from industry experts.

Mr Firth added: “This is an exciting opportunity for the right applicant – whether you have a background as a teacher or trainer or maybe experience in running your own business, we look forward to hearing from you.”

To find out more visit wrekincollege.com

