Sports legends from around the world come together to support The Daily Mile to help kids get #FitForLife

Sports legends from around the world came together to endorse The Daily Mile – a children’s health initiative that is rapidly gaining popularity across the US.

Former athletes such as USA Olympic Heptathlon legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Somalian World Champion Abdi Bile and Portugese Olympic Champion Rosa Mota came together with guests from major sports organizations including CEO of ASICS Motoi Oyama, Nike Coach Sonia O’Sullivan, World Athletics President Seb Coe, CEO of USA Track & Field Max Siegel, CEO of Athletics Canada Mathieu Gentès, CEO of UK Athletics Jack Buckner, The Daily Mile founder Elaine Wyllie MBE and many more.

The reception took place on Friday July 22 at the Graduate Hotel in Eugene, Oregon during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, of which The Daily Mile is the Official School Education Fitness Program Supporter, and brought together champions of health from around the world to set out plans to bring The Daily Mile to more communities by 2032 and help children to be fit for life.

The event was chaired by Tom Crotty, Group Director at INEOS. Since 2016, The Daily Mile Foundation has been supported by INEOS, which has enabled the free initiative to grow across the world, helping millions of kids to get active every day.

Spreading fast across the US, more than 548,000 children in 1,174 schools in the US are now signed up to The Daily Mile as more and more schools are joining every day. Globally, there are 3 million children in more than 14,000 schools taking part thanks to teachers and partners in 87 countries around the world.

The initiative believes there is more to be done if we are to provide the opportunity of good health and well-being to all children. Not only does The Daily Mile help to improve fitness, it improves attainment at school, promotes positive social interaction, improves focus and mental wellbeing.

Elaine Wyllie MBE, Founder of The Daily Mile, says: “It is amazing to come together today with a powerful group of former athletes and leaders dedicated to healthy wellbeing to lay out our ambition to see every child enjoy the benefits of The Daily Mile.”

“Multiple scientific studies have shown that The Daily Mile improves fitness, allows teachers to develop trusted relationships with students, with children reporting feeling calmer and happier.”

“We want to get 10 million children around the world doing The Daily Mile by 2032 and by teaming up with some of the most influential people and organizations together we will make this happen.”

Tom Crotty, Group Director at INEOS, says: “I am proud to chair today’s event on behalf of INEOS and welcome athletes and sports professionals from around the world to discuss bringing The Daily Mile to more children and communities.”

“Keeping active from a young age is so important to shape habits for life – which is why we support The Daily Mile, it’s free, it’s fun and it’s social. As childhood obesity increases and we deal with the after-effects of covid-19 on children’s mental wellbeing, we look forward to helping more children and families to lead happier, healthier lives.”

