Students run charity scavenger hunt in heart of Chester this Valentine’s

A team of students from the University of Chester is inviting people to follow their hearts and discover a new love for the city with a fundraising Valentine’s-themed scavenger hunt.

The week-long event, running from February 9 to 16, is organised by Troop Events, a group of four, second-year Events Management students – Carlotta Villa, Iona Henderson, Courtney Harris and Martyna Popek – in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The family-friendly scavenger hunt is taking place between 10.30am and 7.30pm each day and is aimed at anyone who wants to have fun, enjoy a few hours exploring Chester, help raise money for a charitable cause and discover some independent businesses.

It offers a fun experience for the whole family, and also a great way to walk the dog. Many time slots are available to take part and join the hunt via mobile phone app, Goosechase. Through a range of different clues and missions, participants will be set the challenge to find 14 hearts containing the Hope House Children’s Hospices logo. The hearts will be hidden around the city centre on local businesses’ windows.

Those who successfully complete the Valentine’s Hunt will be entered into a prize draw, with several winners selected at random. Prizes range from small food hampers to attraction tickets, including Breakout Chester Escape Room vouchers.

The event is raising awareness and funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices which helps more than 750 local families who are caring for a terminally ill child or whose child has died, with an approximate cost of about £7.5 million every year.

Carlotta Villa, Team Leader of Troop Events, said:

“We are looking forward to raising money for Hope House Children’s Hospices, whose mission is so vital.

“We are really excited to host the Valentine’s Hunt in Chester city centre and are hoping to generate a lively and buzzing atmosphere. It offers a fun and different way to explore the city, and at the same time, the opportunity to highlight such an important cause.”

Nicola Eyes, Hope House Children’s Hospices Fundraising Coordinator, said:

“We are thrilled that the team from the University of Chester is creating this event and raising money to support local seriously ill children who attend Hope House Children’s Hospices. I know first-hand how difficult organising this type of event is and the effort and attention to detail has been incredible. I hope the community get behind them and support their Valentine’s trail around the city centre.”

Published in