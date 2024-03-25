Students work with designers and police officers

IT students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) produced digital solutions around issues that affect them, such as ‘Stop and Search’ at a special event.

Working alongside officers from the Met and City of London Police, young people from schools and colleges across London took part in the innovative digital design project.

The one-day event, devised by Digital Skills Consulting involved students working with design experts, Experience Haus.

Supported by professional designers and mentors, the 15-19-year-olds developed a range of ideas including apps and websites. At the end of the day, they presented their prototypes to the rest of the group.

Cristian Sidor, Barking & Dagenham College IT student said: “The Metropolitan Police workshop was amazing. I gained and developed valuable skills which would be very useful all throughout my career.”

The police officers joined working groups of students and were acknowledged by all the young people as being “honest, open and transparent”.

City of London Police (COLP) has been instrumental in commissioning these events, in a unique joint venture with the Met Police (MPS). Chief Superintendent Bill Duffy of the COLP said:

“This event has been brilliant. It has meant we can engage with the youth of London and improve our service to them. All the partners want to see change and we want to understand what we can do to make this happen.

“Young people have great minds and are happy to challenge the way we think and our processes. This is what we need. Having people of all different ages, from all different backgrounds is a really interesting prospect in terms of what we could deliver.

“A joint partnership approach is really important; If we all pull together we can help combat issues young people face and build trust in policing.”

The students’ designs will now be taken forward to the next stage of the project, towards the build and launch of an innovative new service to support communities across London.